The Walking Dead Season 10C Episode 18: Daryl and Dog’s backstory revealed

Daryl Dixon and Dog will feature in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

The backstory involving Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) went missing will be revealed in Episode 18 (titled “Find Me”) of season 10C of The Walking Dead.

According to Forbes, who has seen and released some further details of the first two episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10C, Dog’s story will also be detailed.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead saw the departure of the main character, Rick Grimes. After being majorly injured after an explosion at a bridge, Rick is airlifted to safety by Jadis/Anne’s (Pollyanna McIntosh) secretive group.

The story of what happens to Rick after he is rescued will be explored in a trio of movies currently in development by AMC.

However, for those left behind in the TV series, the assumption is that he perished.

Daryl Dixon was devastated by the loss of Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead

Daryl was so heartbroken by the assumed death of his dear friend, that he apparently went bush for some time. While it had been previously revealed in The Walking Dead that Daryl had been trying to locate the body of Rick after he went missing, it was not known that he had been living in the woods for years in the process.

During his time away from the main groups, it appears that his long-time friend, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) still visits him. However, tensions are apparently elevated.

During this episode, Daryl and Carol do, at times, come into conflict with each other and Daryl resorts to “throwing some brutal (verbal) jabs” in Carol’s direction.

Forbes also suggests that there is much more to be said about Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. However, fans will have to wait until after the episode airs in order to find out more.

Lynn Collins stars as Leah, as seen in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

Dog’s backstory is revealed in Season 10C of The Walking Dead

During Daryl’s time alone, he comes across another person, Leah (Lynn Collins), who is the owner of a pup. Dog’s story is explored as he grows into an adult canine.

Daryl watches as Dog grows but, initially steers clear as Leah is distrustful of him. It is unclear if Leah ever gets over this distrust of Daryl and, considering she hasn’t been seen in The Walking Dead after Daryl returns to his community, there can be a likely assumption that can be made about what happens to this character.

Needless to say, Daryl ends up with Dog but viewers will have to wait until the episode airs in order to find out more about this storyline.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.