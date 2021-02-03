The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln drops a hint on the upcoming Rick Grimes movie

Andrew Lincoln gives a hint about production on The Walking Dead movie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Andrew Lincoln has dropped a clue about the planned movies based on his character in The Walking Dead.

During a recent video interview with ExtraTV for Lincoln’s latest movie, Penguin Blooms, he was asked about the movie that is in development regarding Rick Grimes and his time after he was rescued by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

When Lincoln left the hit zombie apocalypse series, AMC announced there would be a trio of movies that would continue Rick’s story. However, of late, there has been no further information regarding this project.

When will production start on The Walking Dead movie?

According to Lincoln, production would start as soon as possible.

“With good intentions – and if everything works and I can leave my country – I plan to be back in America filming in spring/summer,” Lincoln said.

If this is the case, filming might start as early as March of this year. This is exciting news for fans who have been waiting desperately for further information regarding what happened to Rick.

Unfortunately, though, with production only apparently just about to get underway, it seems unlikely that a release date will be announced any time soon.

However, Scott Gimple told Collider in December that pre-production was ongoing during the lockdown and that they were prepping the movies to be the best that they possibly could. Lincoln’s latest reveal means that the team appears ready to roll on actual production as soon as they are allowed.

Michonne discovers Ricks boots in The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Eliza Morse

What is The Walking Dead movie about?

In the TV series, after Rick left, the assumption by his friends was that he had perished. Michonne (Danai Gurira) then discovered in Season 10 of The Walking Dead that Rick was still alive.

Having been held captive by Virgil (Kevin Carroll), Michonne was eventually set free. It was then that she discovered Rick’s boots. After questioning Virgil, she decided to try and locate Rick, telling only his daughter, Judith (Cailey Fleming), about her true intentions.

This also signified Michonne’s departure from the series. As pointed out by Forbes, it seems more than likely she will also feature in at least one of the Rick Grimes movies.

An AMC blog has also revealed that The first Walking Dead movie will “explore the story of where Rick is taken and what he faces in a new corner of the zombie apocalypse.”

This will also mean that Jadis/Anne’s group will be explored more thoroughly as well.

As yet, no premiere date has been set for The Walking Dead movie. However, Season 10C of The Walking Dead Season 10 will return on February 28 on AMC.