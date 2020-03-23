The Walking Dead recap: The one in which Michonne leaves but new people are found

Michonne (Danai Gurira) and her walker guards are back in the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Except it’s a flashback to Andrea (Laurie Holden), and I feel like it’s all going to go downhill from here.

You know what happens when old characters turn up…

Back in the present day, Michonne is undoing the handcuffs on Virgil (Kevin Carroll). Previously, she had agreed to help him return to the island in exchange for weapons.

But, now that they are on his island, everything looks deserted.

Michonne gives zero f*cks about the weeding that Virgil is doing in the overgrown garden and just wants her weapons. Virgil is intent on dragging it all out before it is revealed that Virgil’s family is dead, and he’s there to put flowers on the grave.

Plus, there might actually be any weapons.

Now he says he’ll help her look rather than giving a definite answer. Plus, he’d like the island cleared of the walker problem, and since he’s sh*t at it, maybe Michonne would oblige?

Right, that’s going to go down well, isn’t it?

Regardless, Michonne wants those weapons so helps out by going on a walker killing spree and clearing the way inside one of the buildings. Virgil is crap at being quiet, though, considering it’s his one job and calls in all the undead after tripping.

Lucky for him, though, Michonne has plenty of pent up rage and clears a path through.

Virgil continues to drag sh*t out like he is really relishing his one cameo appearance on The Walking Dead and even Michonne is trying hard to hurry things up. But, it’s nighttime and now they need to rest.

Michonne tries her radio but cannot make contact with Judith (Cailey Fleming).

Suffering from insomnia, she goes for a little walk about the place, figuring it would be quicker if she — a newcomer to the island — were to look for weapons.

During her search, she comes across a research lab with a pile of dead animals.

Then, she hears a noise. Listening in on a conversation, Virgil sneaks up and locks her in a secure room.

New people are discovered

Hmm, the plot thickens, and I go back to my original theory that Michonne will discover Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in this episode, rather than dying.

Waking up, she continues to try escaping but gets interrupted by a female voice. It turns out there are others trapped in there.

They were colleagues of Virgil’s, but now he’s lost his marbles. They explain the tragic story of how he lost his wife and kids, and that’s how they all ended up in a cell together.

They also want Michonne to kill Virgil.

Except, Virgil knows that Michonne will do this, so HE refuses to let her go. It’s at this point she realizes that she has been drugged.

That and the fact that old Michonne turns up, back from when she first met Andrea.

*insert crazy drug dream here.*

TL;DR Virgil is just trying to get Michonne to think as he does. In the meantime, dead characters turn up to ridicule her as viewers get a condensed alternate reality in which Michonne joins Team Negan but, ultimately, getting killed by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Rick.

Finally, Virgil believes Michonne has come across to his side and lets his guard down, meaning Michonne can attack. Making her escape, she also frees the others.

Unfortunately, she has no boat in which to escape since Virgil set it on fire. And, they should have probably killed Virgil outright because now he is chasing them.

When they catch Virgil, the others want to kill him, but Michonne won’t because she doesn’t want everyone to lose more of themselves. Instead, she wants them to have peace, which sounds like some ridiculous new apocalypse religion talk.

Instead, they put him in a cell.

Michonne soon discovers there are no weapons on the island, either. It doesn’t stop her from convincing Virgil to help her look one last time.

A discovery about Rick is made

It’s then that she finds Rick’s boots.

Michonne really loses her sh*t then. Virgil knows he is on her last nerve, too, because he starts ‘fessing up to stuff. Taking her to a boat that just conveniently washed in, she discovers a phone with her and Judith carved into it.

Michonne is convinced that Virgil knew and that he came to Oceanside to find her.

He disagrees, saying that he believed that they were meant to meet and suggests that they try to get the boat started and go looking for Rick.

The people he kept prisoner agree to help out and even allow Virgil to come along with them when they leave. However, Virgil promised his wife flowers every day and decided to stay behind on the island forever.

Which no one cares about because Virgil has been horrible all episode.

Michonne and the others then set off.

Later, she finally makes contact with Judith. She asks about home and is relieved that Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) horde has been dealt with.

Michonne then finally lets on that maybe Rick is alive, and Judith insists Michonne find out, even though Michonne is arguing she should return home.

Finally, Michonne agrees, saying that she will try to keep in contact as she heads North.

Along the way, she meets up with a couple of new people, one of whom is injured. She helps them return to some group that doesn’t sound that great because the newbies are saying they will be left behind if they can’t keep up.

When the new group is finally sighted, I am wondering if that supposed to be the Commonwealth or — judging by the clothing on the two newbies — is it Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) group from Fear the Walking Dead?

Of course, as Entertainment Weekly points out — until the trio of Rick movies arrives, it’s likely viewers will not find out, and this story will continue to be unanswered as The Walking Dead continues.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with Episode 11 on Sunday, March 29, at 9/8c on AMC.