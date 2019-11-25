The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 8 recap: The midseason finale introduces a brutal new power couple

For those that were hoping that Siddiq (Avi Nash) was faking his death in Episode 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead to kill Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) in this episode, *cough* me *cough* I am sorry to report that that wasn’t the case.

Instead, we get to see Dante be an even bigger d*ck as he tries to sweet-talk Rosita (Chrisitan Serratos) before killing her too. Luckily, Rosita is as sharp as a tack and, once putting her baby down, gets down to whipping Dante’s a*s.

Of course, Siddiq picks that moment to reanimate and start looking for baby-sized human kibble. Luckily, Rosita keeps her sh*t together and kills Siddiq before really getting into punching the crap out of Dante.

Unfortunately, she doesn’t kill Dante. Although, that does give Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) a chance to deliver some knuckles as well. Then, the interrogations begin. I’m not sure why they do this, after all, as if Dante is going to give anything up.

Eventually, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) gets tired of Dante’s sh*t and kills him. So, hello to my new favorite power couple! Rosita is hot for Gabriel after that, and I can’t wait to see more of this couple now when The Walking Dead returns next year.

As a result of Dante’s true identity, the paranoia from the leaders amps up considerably, and Michonne (Danai Gurira) looks set to lose her ever-loving mind in the latest episode of The Walking Dead. Which means now is the wrong time for the newcomer, Virgil (Kevin Carroll), to show up at Oceanside and try to steal a boat. However, luckily for him, he does manage to save Luke’s (Dan Fogler) life before that, so he isn’t killed immediately.

And, thanks to a conversation Virgil has with Michonne that sounds suspiciously like something that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) would say, Michonne finally believes him when he says that he is just trying to get home to his family.

As a result of this — and the fact that Danai Gurira has joined the Marvel Universe and is leaving the series — she quickly decides to leave Oceanside with Virgil and travel to the naval base where he is living with his family.

It turns out there are plenty of weapons there, and Michonne agrees to him leaving on the condition that they score some of those weapons to use against Whisperer horde.

Destroying the horde is top priority now as Gamma (Thora Birch) has just told Aaron (Ross Marquand) where it is. Daryl is heading a group with Carol (Melissa McBride), and they are now intent on locating the horde and seeing if it is there.

Except that it isn’t because Gamma is playing the long game for the Whisperers or Alpha (Samantha Morton) worked out that Gamma knew where the horde is and moved it.

Speaking of liabilities, in the process of looking for the horde, Daryl also has a conversation with Carol. He basically tells her to pull her head out of her a*s and stop being a liability to them all.

So, of course, Carol instantly proves this point when Alpha appears on the scene.

It looks like Alpha has been playing them all and planned for the group to look for the horde. As soon as Carol sees Alpha, she does what the Whisperers’ leader expects and starts chasing her. The others quickly follow Carol, and they all end up in a cave, in the dark, trapped in a location where the horde can see them, but they can’t escape.

This means viewers will have to tune into the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead to find out how they will escape this mess — or not.

This was the mid-season finale for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. As yet, no return date has been announced.