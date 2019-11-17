The Walking Dead cast: Who is Dante, who plays new character?

Dante has become an important part of The Walking Dead cast. That will become very apparent on Sunday night when the latest episode of the show airs on AMC.

For readers who want to jump ahead, we have a number of spoilers about what is going to happen with Dante this season. Some of it won’t be expected by viewers who have been tuning in for Season 10.

The writers have slowly been increasing the amount of time that Dante appears in episodes of the show, especially when it comes to sharing screen time with Siddiq (played by Avi Nash).

This week’s episode is an eye-opener. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FaFzD2ReFk — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 14, 2019

Who is Dante on The Walking Dead cast?

Dante has stepped into the role of being a doctor at Alexandria in Season 10. He has spoken about suffering from PTSD from experiences in the military.

Dante also thinks pretty highly of himself. There is a really big reason for that which will come out a bit later.

There are a lot of times where the writers have had Dante come off as creepy and conceited, sometimes having him make jokes that don’t fit the moment.

Very soon, TWD viewers are going to learn more of the backstory to Dante, fleshing out his character a lot more as Season 10 progresses.

The God of Beauty himself. #TWD pic.twitter.com/UpB4kLvXgq — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 14, 2019

Who plays Dante on The Walking Dead cast?

Actor Juan Javier Cardenas plays the role of Dante on the show. He has appeared in one episode for several other shows, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Lethal Weapon.

Cardenas also played Alejandro Usteves on Snowfall and appeared in a number of episodes of S.W.A.T. as Beni.

Now, though, television viewers are definitely getting very familiar with him as Dante. That will become even more ingrained in the minds of people after the episode titled Open Your Eyes airs on AMC.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.