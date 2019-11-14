The Walking Dead spoilers: A major character death may come on Sunday

Spoilers for The Walking Dead revealed that something huge is about to happen on the show. It’s one of those moments that the audience may see coming, but it will be nonetheless shocking.

There has been a theme this season developing in regard to the water supply for Alexandria. Previously, viewers saw Gamma (played by Thora Birch) spilling the guts of walkers upstream from Alexandria.

It has been presumed that she is poisoning the water supply. It seemed like an odd story arc on the surface, though, unless the Whisperers had an inside man helping with the job. They did. And they do.

We recently reported on the health situation of Rosita Espinosa on the show. She is one of quite a few people who have been getting sick. It led to some worries that the writers will end up killing her off.

The Walking Dead spoilers: Siddiq vs Dante

Let’s jump right to it. If you are here to read about spoilers, you don’t need a lot of filler on this subject. The upcoming section is all about Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) and Siddiq (Avi Nash).

Dante is a Whisperer. He was in the barn when the executions of the 10 people took place in Season 9. Dante was the one who forced Siddiq to watch.

Dante murders Siddiq in the new episode — at least we are led to believe Siddiq dies at the hands of Dante.

That’s a lot to digest. But Dante is going to play a big part in this episode and possibly several others during Season 10. He is likely the inside man helping to poison the water and he takes that one step further in Episode 7.

Fans may recall that Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), well, mostly Carol, captured a Whisperer to bring back for interrogation. They interrogate him, using tactics like kindness and violence at different intervals, but Dante ends up killing the Whisperer. He plays it off as an accident, but the viewers will know better.

The episode itself ends with a scuffle between Dante and Siddiq, moments after Siddiq finally realizes he knows that Dante was in the barn with the Whisperers. That important piece of information comes from The Spoiling Dead Fans, but we don’t learn confirmation of what happens at the end. The viewer doesn’t actually see Siddiq dead before the screen fades to black.

