The Walking Dead: Here’s all the important bits you may have missed from the new Season 11 trailer

Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko and Paola Lazaro as Princess, as seen in the Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

AMC has just dropped a new trailer for its upcoming final season of The Walking Dead. While only short, the 15-second clip certainly reveals a lot.

Last week, AMC released the episode titles and two synopses for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, which gave viewers a fair idea of what to expect when the show returns on August 22.

From that, viewers knew that the storyline involving the Commonwealth would continue as well as exploring the hardships that have arisen from the conflict with the Whisperers in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. However, overall, the new details did not actually give many clues at anything new.

The new clip changes all of that.

Plenty of images of everyone’s favorite Walking Dead characters are shown but it is the extra-brief snippets between these that actually reveal much more. So, let’s break down all the bits that might have been missed.

The Reapers return

The Reapers were introduced briefly in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. All that is known that they are tracking Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and that they are intent on causing destruction as a result of this.

The Reapers as shown in the new trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC

In the new trailer, a much larger group of what is assumed to be the Reapers are shown. Traveling along a road after dark, they are all wearing masks and carrying wicked-looking weapons.

In addition to this, a quick shot shows this group standing between rows of poles that have people hanging upside down from them.

While it can’t be confirmed that this group is definitely the Reapers or that they like to hang people by their feet, it has certainly gotten fans talking about what it all means.

The Wall of the Lost

The Wall of the Lost is shown in the new trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC

Two images are shown in the latest Walking Dead teaser that appears to be the Commonwealth’s Wall of the Lost.

For those who haven’t read the comic books on which the AMC show is based, the Wall of the Lost features in the Commonwealth story arc. People add photos of their loved ones that they have been separated from or lost since the start of the zombie apocalypse.

A theory that sees Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Leah (Lynn Collins) reunited thanks to the Wall of the Lost has already been developed.

Yumiko’s storyline may borrow Michonne’s comic book story

Eleanor Matsuura stars as Yumiko, as seen in the Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Previously, it has been assumed by many that Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) will take over a Michonne (Danai Gurira) storyline from the comics since Michonne is now off searching for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

In the comics, Michonne is a lawyer and discovers her long-lost daughter thanks to the above-mentioned Wall of the Lost. The latest clip for The Walking Dead appears to confirm this as images of Yumiko and the Wall of the Lost are shown together.

In addition to this, two images could possibly be linked to Yumiko’s previous life as a lawyer. One image shows a sign that reads, “America doesn’t tolerate racism.” The second is of a trolley cart that has a cardboard sign with the words “Homeless Vet” on it.

While it is unclear what sort of lawyer Yumiko is, it is known that she defended Magna (Nadia Hilker) for taking vigilante action against a sex offender. So, perhaps she is a supporter of minority groups.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in the Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Did AMC just hint at a Fear the Walking Dead crossover?

There are a few instances of graffiti shown in the Season 11 trailer and, already, fans of Fear the Walking Dead have taken notice.

In Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, a group headed by a man called Teddy Maddox (John Glover) is known to use graffiti to spout their beliefs.

“The end is the beginning” is what he normally writes. Those words don’t appear in the new clip for The Walking Dead but the style of writing is very similar.

One image shows what appears to be a walker eating flesh. In the background, other people have been painted, once of which is someone wearing a golden crown.

This imagery might not mean anything but it could also be linked to one of the slogans shown spray-painted on a wall.

“It comes for all of us,” the writing reads.

This could be a link ot the imagery because it is already known in the Walking Dead universe that everyone is infected and the picture of the walker eating flesh could relate directly to this fact.

Another snippet shows Maggie and Carol (Melissa McBride) standing together. Between them is some writing on the wall, some of which is hard to make out. However, the following line is easy to read.

“He will have to beg for my forgiveness.”

While these words are not the same as what Teddy would write, both instances of graffiti are written in all-caps and looks like it is written by a similar hand to those seen in Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.