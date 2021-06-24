The Walking Dead: AMC releases Season 11 episode titles and synopses for Episodes 1 & 2

Josh McDermitt as Eugene, Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, and Paola Lazaro as Princess, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Thanks to AMC’s 11 weeks of reveals until Season 11 of The Walking Dead premieres, details about the first eight episodes have now arrived.

Previously, AMC released a very lengthy synopsis for Season 11 itself — albeit not revealing a whole lot with all of those words — as well as some new images from the final installment of the original zombie apocalypse series.

Now, the network gets granular as it reveals the titles and synopses for some of the Season 11 episodes.

Season 11 episode titles for The Walking Dead

While episode titles usually don’t give much away before an episode airs, they usually signify something important that becomes apparent afterward.

AMC has listed the following title names below per their official press release.

1101 – Acheron: Part I

1102 – Acheron: Part II

1103 – Hunted

1104 – Rendition

1105 – Out of the Ashes

1106 – On the Inside

1107 – Promises Broken

1108 – For Blood

While not a lot can be gleaned here, as Den of Geek points out, the first two titles appear to have a mythological root.

Acheron is “both an actual river in Greece and a river in the underworld in Greek mythology.” And, in case you were wondering, the Acheron river also went by another title, “the river of pain or woe.”

So, it looks like things could get a whole lot worse in the first two episodes of The Walking Dead before they get much better. And, with previous hints in the Season 11 synopsis suggesting that the communities will be aiming to rebuild and are struggling “to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents,” it comes as no surprise that they might be in for a bit of woe and pain.

In addition to the titles, an image of the first script page from the Episode 1 writer, Jim Barnes, was also included.

Script page for Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC

Synopses for Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 11

AMC also supplied the synopsis for Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the details of which can be found below.

Episode 1101: “Acheron: Part I”

Director: Kevin Dowling

Writers: Angela Kang and Jim Barnes

“Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn’t enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.”

AMC has already revealed an image of this underground tunnel. In addition to this, it is hinted at here that the group trailing Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) called the Reapers that look set to make another appearance in Episode 1.

Maggie’s group get stuck in a tunnel in Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC

Episode 1102: “Acheron: Part II”

Director: Kevin Dowling

Writers: Angela Kang and Jim Barnes

“The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.”

Episode 2 follows on with the story of Maggie’s group. However, the episode will also delve into Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group and their capture by the Commonwealth.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.