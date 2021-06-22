The Walking Dead’s synopsis for Season 11 has been released along with new images

Walkers on a bus feature in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

The 11nth — and final — season of AMC’s hit series, The Walking Dead, is set to premiere on August 22. However, the network has just released a synopsis and a few more images to whet fans’ appetites ahead of that date.

Already, the network released three new images from Season 11. Two of these pics showed a group of characters inside what appeared to be a hangar, and one showed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in an entirely different location.

The first two images featured Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy). One showed the group huddling close together as walkers surrounded them, and the second one showed them apparently searching the area.

The final pic showed Negan in the woods as he struck a walker with a crowbar. Behind him, other walkers could been seen approaching.

Now, AMC has released more snaps and the synopsis as a part of their 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11 programming.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Angel Theory as Kelly, Nadia Hilker as Magna, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Season 11 synopsis for The Walking Dead

Insider released the full synopsis for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, but AMC also released a press statement with the details, which can be read below.

“Previously on ‘The Walking Dead,’ our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers. Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls. They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.”

While the synopsis is very lengthy, it actually doesn’t reveal much new content. After all, following the attacks by the Whisperers in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, viewers pretty much knew that the characters would have to regroup and recover.

In addition, the last paragraph is the only one that addresses the introduction of the Commonwealth, which is likely to take up a large chunk of time in the final season.

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, and Paola Lazaro as Princess, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

New images for Season 11

AMC also shared some new photos from Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Four images were supplied, giving viewers sneak peeks into different parts of the universe.

As seen above, an image was shared that featured Carol, Kelly (Angel Theory), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). They are standing outside in the woods, and Kelly is leaning against a tree.

While this image could be ominous, the three characters appear relaxed, and gentle smiles are seen on their faces, as though they have just seen a friend.

The next image above shows Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Princess (Paola Lazaro). They appear to be inside a caged area as they eat a meal and, potentially, discuss what to do next as this is likely a scene that continues from their capture by the Commonwealth.

The following image shows Maggie’s group as they appear to search some railway tunnel. Daryl (Norman Reedus) is there along with Dog. In the background, Negan can be seen.

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) checks out some spray-painted writing on one of the walls. Unfortunately, it’s hard to make out what the words say, though — here’s hoping it’s not “The End is the Beginning.”

It is unclear what the group is searching for in this image, which means viewers will likely have to wait until Season 11 premieres to find out more.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.