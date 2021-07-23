The Walking Dead: New trailer sees Negan question Maggie as they find an undead gravesite

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The final season of AMC’s The Walking Dead has plenty of territories yet to explore from the comic books on which they are based. However, it appears that the final installment will open inside a subway tunnel with a long passage of walkers discovered wrapped in plastic.

This find will lead Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to question Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and ask for confirmation that these walkers were there from the onset of the outbreak and not a much later event.

This leads viewers to wonder exactly what the group is doing in the tunnel and whether or not Maggie has some sort of ulterior motive in regard to where they are headed.

The subway tunnel storyline to feature in Season 11 premiere

Ever since AMC started dropping new content as a part of their 11 weeks of reveals leading up to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead, there has been mention of a subway tunnel in one of the storylines.

While the synopsis for the final season revealed that Alexandria would be left struggling in the wake of the Whisperer War that occurred in Season 10, the synopses for Episodes 1 and 2 gave much more detail about the tunnel situation.

The first episode sees Maggie devising a plan to help bring in food for Alexandria. However, during the mission, a storm hits and her group wind up sheltering in a subway tunnel.

Episode 2 further explores this storyline as the group gets stuck inside a subway train surrounded by walkers.

It is mentioned in this synopsis that “a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car” and that “all eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts.” So, already, tensions appear divided.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead features Maggie and Negan

The latest trailer shows the group inside the subway tunnel, but it is unclear as to when in the timeline this is. Potentially, it could be before they get trapped inside the train because the tracks are laden with bodies that are wrapped in plastic bags.

Upon closer inspection, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) discovers there are walkers inside and Maggie indicates that this proves they were placed there at the start of the outbreak and before everyone knew they were infected.

As pointed out by Fansided, it is at this point that Gage (Jackson Pace) asks if “The guys we going after do this?”

This reveals that Maggie’s mission might also include her side hustle involving finding the Reapers.

Negan then questions her as to whether all of them were from the outbreak.

“We’re walking through a mass grave that could still be in use,” Negan says. “So, I am asking you, are you sure all of them were killed during the fall.”

Maggie doesn’t answer this question. Instead, she instructs her group that the walkers should be dispatched with and they should continue on.

It might just be because Maggie still has strong feelings regarding Negan, who killed her husband. Or, it could hint at some agenda that she has hidden from the others. Regardless, viewers are not likely to find out more until Season 11 of The Walking Dead drops next month.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.