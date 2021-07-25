The Walking Dead: Two new characters, cast announcements for final season

Laila Robins and Josh Hamilton will feature in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credits: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

In addition to a pile of new images being released by AMC this week as a part of their 11 weeks of reveals until Season 11 of The Walking Dead drops, there has also been further news via the virtual version of San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, which has given fans plenty of new information.

Thanks to SDCC, there has been plenty of news dropping in relation to the final season. The latest sees the announcement of two new characters to feature in Season 11.

Laila Robins will star as a comic book character from the Commonwealth

Ever since the storyline for The Walking Dead marched toward the comic book one involving a group called the Commonwealth, fans have been wondering who will play Governor Pamela Milton, the head of this organization.

Now, according to Comic Book, the official announcement was made by AMC.

Laila Robins will portray Pamela, a capable leader but one who believes deeply in the social ladder and maintaining the status of those in her community from the time prior to the zombie apocalypse.

Josh Hamilton will play another Commonwealth character

While the Commonwealth has only just shown up in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, there will be plenty of new characters looking forward into Season 11. Already, it has been announced that Michael James Shaw will play Mercer, who is head of the Commonwealth Military.

Michael James Shaw will star as Mercer in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Included in this line-up is Josh Hamilton, who will portray Commonwealth bookkeeper, Lance Hornsby.

In the comic book series on which AMC’s TV show is based, Lance is both proud of his vast community as well as somewhat vain. He is also along those who traveled out to meet Eugene’s group.

Previously, in the TV version of The Walking Dead, Eugene (played by Josh McDermitt) had arranged a meeting with a woman called Stephanie that he had made contact with on the radio. However, when he arrived at the agreed location, she was not there and his group was taken captive by guards of the Commonwealth.

While Stephanie hasn’t been seen in person yet on the TV show, as Comic Book points out, she will be played by Margot Bingham in Season 11.

The Walking Dead showrunner spoke out about the new cast announcements made at San Diego Comic-Con.

“We’ve got lots of new characters this season, but for our comic fans specifically, two of our major castings this year are the wonderful Laila Robins, who will be playing Pamela Milton, and the also wonderful Josh Hamilton will be playing Lance Hornsby.”

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.