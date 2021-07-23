The Walking Dead final season: Eight new images revealed

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier and Cassady McClincy as Lydia, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Today’s latest update, thanks to AMC’s 11 weeks of reveals leading up to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead, is eight new images.

Including shots of many fan-favorite characters, all of the images help to set the scene for the final season of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

The on-set stills also seem to be divided into two distinct categories.

The communities rebuild

Alexandria suffered greatly during the Whisperer War that occurred in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. The Season 11 synopsis has already revealed that those living in this community will be struggling as they hunt for fresh supplies and restore their community to its former glory.

As seen in the image above, two of those members include Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy). The image shows the pair standing together as they stare at something — or someone — offscreen.

In the background, the distinct walls on display most likely place this duo within the confines of Alexandria.

Ross Marquand stars as Aaron, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Aaron (Ross Marquand) is also inside Alexandria and is shown, like Carol and Lydia, with a concerned look on his face. He is walking through the township and others can be seen in the background as they work busily on making the community secure again.

Nadia Hilker stars as Magna, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Magna (Nadia Hilker) also appears to be at Alexandria as she is positioned high up on the wall. Pointing her loaded bow high into the sky, she may be a sentry who is on guard while the other work to close any gaps in the walls and gate surround the group.

Seth Gilliam stars as Father Gabriel Stokes, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) also looks concerned by something as he pauses outside a building.

Potentially, all of these characters would be fretting about quickly securing the perimeter. Or, they could be worried about how they are going to feed everyone now that their stores are diminished.

Alternatively, something much more sinister could be at play.

Christian Serratos stars as Rosita Espinosa, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Rosita (Christian Serratos) also features in the new images shared by AMC for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. It is unclear where Rosita is, but the assumption could also be made that she is at Alexandria like the others.

A tense subway carriage storyline is explored

A second lot of images appear to be associated with a subway tunnel that has been mentioned in the synopsis for Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 11. In this episode, Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group becomes trapped inside a subway train as walkers surround them.

So, the assumption can be made here that these images are from that episode. Although, potentially, these images could also be from Episode 1 as they make their way down into the subway, where they will become trapped.

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The first image shows Maggie Rhee inside a carriage of the subway train. Behind her are several other members of her group.

Callan McAuliffe stars as Alden, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Alden (Callan McAuliffe) features in the next snap. He has a crowbar in one hand and appears to be speaking to someone who is seated as he hangs onto the door between the carriages.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The final shot shows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). While he does not appear to be with Maggie’s group at this point, he is mentioned in the synopsis for Episode 2 as being with Maggie’s group at the onset of the episode.

However, things go awry and it appears that he appears separated.

A man with a mask is seen behind Negan and it is unclear who this person is at present, although the potential is there that this is Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari).

Regardless, this means that viewers will likely have to tune into the final season of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.