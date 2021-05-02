NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 15 sneak peeks available

Deeks has some important storylines as NCIS: LA Season 12 comes to a close. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 15 airs Sunday night on CBS and the network has revealed a number of sneak peeks to give fans an early look.

There is going to be some drama on the night, as it looks like someone on the team could end up being the victim of a deepfake. Will the team figure it out before there are consequences?

“NCIS obtains a hard drive containing a deepfake of a deceased terrorist and must retrieve the dangerous technology behind it; communications are hijacked during the mission,” reads the episode synopsis for Imposter Syndrome.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

This is going to be the first of four new NCIS: LA episodes that air during the month of May. According to the CBS TV schedule, the episodes will air on May 2, May 9, May 16, and May 23. That final episode will serve as the NCIS: LA Season 12 finale.

The great news is that CBS ordered NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, so no matter how this season comes to a close, we can look forward to new episodes of the show in the fall.

NCIS: Los Angeles Imposter Syndrome sneak peeks

Below are three interesting sneak peeks for NCIS: LA S12, E14. We begin with one that shows the team in action while trying to take down a suspect. It’s a fun scene that shows Fatime and Roundtree taking initiative in the field.

This second sneak peek has Nell cleaning up Hetty’s office when Callen stops by for a chat. Nell is again questioning her ability to do this job. And it further shows that we could really use some scenes that include Hetty in them before NCIS: LA Season 12 comes to an end.

The third sneak peek revolves around Nell explaining what deepfake technology is to Roundtree, who appears to not be familiar with the new technology. It underscores how dangerous this technology could be if someone nefarious is able to use it against the team.

More news from the world of NCIS

There has been a lot of news coming out about the four NCIS shows over the past week. That includes names from the NCIS: Hawaii cast being revealed. The cast is starting to shape up for the show, with the series premiere planned for the fall of 2021 on CBS.

Actress Vanessa Lachey leads the NCIS: Hawaii cast, as the new NCIS spin-off is going to have a woman as the Special Agent in Charge.

We are also approaching the end of NCIS: New Orleans on CBS. There are just four NCIS: NOLA episodes left in the series, showing how close the spin-off is to closing out the series. That will take place toward the end of May.

Wilmer Valderamma recently spoke about the NCIS finale coming up this month. He says that this is one of those episodes that viewers are going to watch live, hinting that something big could be taking place in the season finale. That’s something exciting to look forward to.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.