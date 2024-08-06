Michael Strahan returns to GMA after lengthy absence and shares message with fans

Many viewers were delighted to see Michael Strahan finally back at the desk on Good Morning America.

The former NFL star took time away from the morning program for several weeks, and some fans may have wondered if everything was going well with him and his family.

While Strahan was away, viewers saw various individuals at the desk, including Gito Benitez and Rebecca Jarvis.

It’s believed the reason Strahan missed GMA episodes was due to a family vacation.

His twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella Strahan, shared photos from a Bahamas trip on social media.

Strahan was absent from his social media during his time away from GMA but returned there recently, and fans reacted to an intriguing message he shared.

Strahan shares message to his fans amid his GMA return

On Monday, August 5, Michael Strahan greeted viewers alongside his regular co-anchors, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Strahan didn’t provide any explanations about his absence as the anchors quickly began presenting the top stories of the day. Those stories included Hurricane Debby, with Ginger Zee on location in Madeira Beach, Florida, to report about the storm making landfall.

Additional segments on Strahan’s return to GMA included a conversation with actress Cate Blanchett about her new movie, Borderlands, and a performance from Katseye.

Amid his return to ABC’s morning program, Strahan shared a post on his Instagram page with a powerful message.

“I believe that if you’re engaged you’re always going to give it everything you got. So always stay interested. Always stay engaged,” a quote from Strahan said.

“Stay locked in,” Strahan wrote, hashtagging his caption “#MondayMotivation” for his fans and followers.

In addition to his page, the post went to the SMAC Entertainment page, a multimedia production and talent agency that Strahan co-founded.

Fans reacted to Strahan’s return to GMA

As one might expect, many of Strahan’s fans and GMA viewers were happy to see him back at the desk with Robin and George.

“So glad to see you this morning on GMA,” a fan commented.

Another said: “So happy to see you today on GMA. Glad your daughter healed. Keep the Faith.”

“Missed you on GMA. Welcome back!” a commenter said.

Another commenter mentioned Strahan’s daughter, indicating they were happy she “has improved.”

Strahan’s 19-year-old daughter Isabella revealed weeks ago that she’d completed her third and final round of chemotherapy as part of her treatment and recovery from medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor she was diagnosed with in late 2023.

After successful surgery to remove the tumor, Isabella underwent additional rehabilitation, recovery, and treatment, including chemo, which wrapped up several months ago. Strahan’s GMA colleagues showed support for his daughter completing chemo, as he posted about it being a great Father’s Day gift.

In a YouTube vlog update, Isabella later revealed that she’d received positive news from her doctor. She indicated she was “cancer-free” following the chemo and is planning her move back to college at the University of Southern California in the coming weeks.

It’s believed Isabella, her twin sister Sophia, and their father were part of a family vacation to the Bahamas to celebrate Isabella’s health and enjoy their summer together.

Strahan is now back to work with GMA and looking toward another NFL season with Fox NFL Sunday.