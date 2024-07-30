Robin Roberts wowed as Elizabeth Banks reveals her ‘super scary’ choking incident on film set

Elizabeth Banks stunned Robin Roberts and her Good Morning America co-hosts as she recalled a frightening incident from a movie set.

Banks, currently hosting Press Your Luck Season 6, appeared on the morning program to discuss the game show.

She talked about how exciting it is to give away big prizes and money to contestants but also spoke about her “annoying co-star,” the Whammy.

A clip revealed footage of the contestant who set a new record on the game show, with Banks wowed by his performance. She even pretended to pass out after spinning around during one moment of his impressive performance on the show.

Meanwhile, Banks was also left speechless on a movie set, but it was due to a very real “super scary” choking incident.

The award-winning actress indicated she was grateful for someone who stepped in to save her from potentially choking to death.

Elizabeth Banks recalls ‘super scary’ incident while on movie set

Banks spoke about Skincare, her upcoming thriller movie. She stars as an “old-school” aesthetician who gets involved with some younger social media influencers offering to help her, and “things go crazy” in her life.

Rebecca Jarvis, who is filling in for Michael Strahan while he’s away, asked Banks about the scary incident she had during filming.

“I had my first-ever choking incident. I was choking on a pea. That’s right, a little green pea that I was eating from my lunch,” she told the GMA anchors, adding that she was “alone” in her trailer then.

“I threw the door open. Couldn’t make any noise. So afraid,” Banks said.

“Oh my gosh,” George Stephanopoulos said as she continued.

Banks said the incident was “terrifying,” but she happened to see someone who she gave the sign that she was choking. According to the actress, the man came over “very calmly” and gave her the Heimlich maneuver.

“He had to do it twice. It came loose. His name is Julius. He is my guardian angel. Julius, I love you. Saved my life,” Banks said.

“Wow,” Robin said after hearing about the incident.

She also said she’s using every opportunity to encourage others to learn the Heimlich maneuver and talk to others about it. Banks said some people worry about cracking someone’s rib, but it can save someone’s life.

“I would’ve been fine with a cracked rib. I literally was dying. It was super scary,” she said on GMA.

Banks spoke about what makes Press Your Luck ‘unlike any other game show’

During her time on GMA, Banks also spoke about “having so much fun” making Press Your Luck, which recently returned for Season 6.

She said that “embracing” the contestants the way they do makes the show “really special” as the contestant becomes the “star” of the episode.

Banks recalled one contestant who appeared on the game show. She shared that the contestant had been in a car accident two weeks before filming, leaving his car totaled.

She told the GMA anchors, “He shows up on the show, and he wins a new car. That’s the kind of setup payoff that we get to do all the time.”

“We do an incredible job personalizing the prizes for people. It’s my favorite thing about the show,” she said.

Before ending GMA’s interview segment with Banks, Stephanopoulos informed viewers that Skincare would be released in theaters on Friday, August 16, and Press Your Luck would return on ABC on Thursday, August 8.

While he didn’t reveal the reason for Press Your Luck’s absence from this week’s lineup, ABC is airing an NFL preseason Hall of Fame Game featuring the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.