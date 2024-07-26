Why isn’t Michael Strahan on Good Morning America? Reason for GMA star’s absence revealed

Michael Strahan has been missing from the Good Morning America lineup, as a replacement is filling in.

It’s been over a week since viewers last saw Strahan, while Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have appeared at the GMA desk.

During his lengthy July absence, various ABC News anchors replaced Strahan, including Rebecca Jarvis and Gito Benitez.

Soap opera star Cameron Mathison also filled in for Strahan on a recent episode of the morning program.

Strahan’s lengthy absence may have left viewers speculating whether he was okay or having workplace issues.

However, the GMA co-anchor seems fine and has a great reason for his absence: a vacation with his family.

Strahan’s whereabouts revealed amid GMA absence

In addition to missing GMA episodes, Strahan has been absent from social media for a while, leaving fans and viewers to wonder about his situation.

He last shared an Instagram post on July 13 (below) featuring photos from Michael Rubin’s starstudded white party. Strahan attended the event with other athletes and celebrities during the Fourth of July holiday.

However, his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, shared Instagram posts about their family vacation this week.

Sophia’s IG carousel post featured photos of herself in pink swimwear. In several images, she posed with the family’s dogs.

“bahamas babies 🐶🎀,” she wrote in her caption, revealing the family was on a trip to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Isabella, who is celebrating a cancer-free diagnosis after her final round of chemotherapy, also shared an IG post. Her photos included her and Sophia posing together from their vacation.

One image shows the sisters standing before a beautiful pool and hotel with palm trees nearby.

“Happy here,” Isabella wrote in her caption.

Strahan’s family vacation arrives before busy schedule with work and school

The coming months will be busy for the Strahan family, with Strahan returning to another TV gig and his twin daughters returning to school.

Strahan could return to GMA episodes within the next week. However, his return date has not been confirmed.

He also works as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday throughout the NFL season. The regular season starts on September 5, but preseason games will begin in early August.

A Week 2 preseason matchup between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers will air on Fox on Sunday, August 18. It’s unknown if Strahan will appear with his colleagues for game coverage.

Meanwhile, both of his daughters attend college and will likely move in during the next month before school starts. Sophia attends Duke University in North Carolina, which is closer to the family’s home area of New York.

Isabella was on the other coast, attending the University of Southern California, when she received her medulloblastoma diagnosis. That resulted in surgery to remove a malignant brain tumor, followed by radiotherapy, rehabilitation, and additional procedures, including chemotherapy.

Isabella revealed earlier this month that she’d completed a third and final round of chemo, and her father also celebrated the health milestone. On her YouTube vlog, she revealed that her next medical appointment will be in October, and before that, she’ll likely share a vlog about moving to college.