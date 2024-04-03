General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison scores new gig: What does this mean for Drew?

General Hospital star Cameron Mathison is a man of many talents.

Some viewers may not love his role as Drew Cain in Port Charles, but Cameron seems to be a different story.

He has been a daytime favorite since debuting on the soap scene as All My Children’s Ryan Lavery in January 1998.

Aside from his presence in the daytime world, Cameron was also a fixture on Hallmark for years. However, he recently moved to the Great American Family (GAF) network alongside many of his former Hallmark colleagues.

Cameron clearly enjoys hosting, as he freelanced with Good Morning America for several years and even worked with Entertainment Tonight for some time.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And now, he will add game show host to his lengthy resume.

Cameron Mathison joins the Game Show Network

On his Instagram, Cameron Mathison shared some exciting news with his fans and followers.

The General Hospital star wrote, “I’ve been waiting to share this for a while! 🎉

This summer I’ll be hosting Beat The Bridge on @gameshownetwork!

So excited for you all to see it and so grateful to be a part of the GSN family 🙏 🥳🍾”

Beat The Bridge is based on the popular Bridge of Lies on BBC.

Cameron will host the competition, which already has 100 episodes in the can.

While it’s unclear when it was all filmed, we can surmise it was while General Hospital’s Drew was off in Australia on business for ELQ.

The game show is slated to debut in June.

Is Cameron Mathison leaving General Hospital?

Depending on who you ask, the news about whether Cameron Mathison’s new gig could be good.

General Hospital Drew fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Cameron’s hosting duties will not interfere with him filming the ABC soap.

With so many episodes already shot, the Game Show Network has plenty to air. And if they do go back to shooting, they will likely work around it by having Drew off-screen for a while.

Some viewers aren’t keen on the character of Drew, especially since Billy Miller was the character’s originator. His fans were upset when he was ousted from the role of Jason when Steve Burton returned (the first time) and embraced him as Drew.

And now that Jason is back (for the second time), there isn’t a need for Drew. His relationship with Carly (Laura Wright) is over, and he seems to be in limbo. It’s a dead end for the character, and frankly, Cameron’s talent is being wasted.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.