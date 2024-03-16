Steve Burton confirms General Hospital status after misinformation spreads

It’s only been two weeks since Jason (Steve Burton) returned.

As the backstory continues to unfold, so many questions remain.

In real life, Steve left General Hospital in November 2021, moving over to Days of our Lives until recently.

News of his return broke earlier this year when he appeared for General Hospital’s 60th anniversary.

There has been speculation about how long Jason will remain onscreen, with varying reports saying three months to three years.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Steve cleared the air during a recent episode of his podcast with Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), The Daily Drama Podcast.

Steve Burton reveals his contract status

With all the misinformation, Steve Burton came clean about Jason’s time in Port Charles.

It’s clear that General Hospital didn’t bring Jason back to kill him off, as he was already written off as dead with no body found.

The entire story plays out with the connection to John “Jagger” Cates and his connection to Jason. They were a huge part of the show in the early 90s, which drew in big ratings for the ABC soap.

On the podcast, Steve revealed that his contract with General Hospital was for two years. That will take him through February sweeps in 2026, at the very least.

In reference to some posts shared in various places, he said, “They said that I only signed a three-month contract and that I’m dying. That was one of the posts was that it was only a three-month contract, and I’m dying. So, guess what? It’s a two-year contract, and I’m not dying! You heard it here first!”

Did anyone actually believe his comeback and all the hype surrounding it would be for a quick three-month stint?

What’s next for Jason on General Hospital?

Now that viewers know Jagger held him captive, there are still several pieces of the puzzle to put together.

We know he was at Quantico, and RICO violations are being held over his head, but there is more to the story.

When he spoke with Michael (Chad Duell), he hinted that someone or people would be in danger if he didn’t complete the job. We have a feeling Carly (Laura Wright) may be who he is protecting, but perhaps it could be Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Danny (Asher Jared Antonyzyn), too.

Next week, Jason will call Diane (Carolyn Hennesy). Hopefully, more about where he’s been and the trouble he has gotten into will be revealed. We know he didn’t shoot Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), but not everyone else does.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.