General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason reaches out, Joss leans on Carly, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease there’s plenty of explaining to do.

Jason’s (Steve Burton) arrival in Port Charles has everyone confused — most of all Sam (Kelly Monaco), who can’t understand why he didn’t find his way back home — until now.

Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) life hangs in the balance, and Jason’s part in what happened is being questioned.

The little information viewers learned about Jason’s connection to John “Jagger” Cates had viewers’ jaws on the floor, but the mission he is supposed to complete remains unclear.

As much of the show focuses on Jason’s return, more information will slowly emerge. Being held at Quantico is a big deal, and something tells us there will be more twists and turns as this storyline unfolds.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

General Hospital holds the key to answers

As Marshall (Robert Gossett) searches for answers about his misdiagnosis, the answers are right there at General Hospital.

More information about that will be revealed next week.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) believes he has the answer as they go down the road of what really happened to Marshall and kept him away from his family for so long.

Meanwhile, Stella (Vernee Watson) finds herself in somewhat of a situation.

Jason and Jagger

Jason revealed where he’s been but gets another visitor next week. While the who isn’t clear, we’d bet it’s Carly (Laura Wright).

He keeps things close to his chest but reaches out to Diane (Carolyn Hennesy). Who better than his lawyer to talk to because of client/attorney privilege?

Meanwhile, John continues to sniff around in hopes he will find Jason. He isn’t so nice when he encounters Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Also, John and Anna (Finola Hughes) will sit down and compare notes, which may shed more light on the situation with Jason.

Joss (Eden McCoy) takes the news about Dex’s (Evan Hofer) near-murder of Cyrus (Jeff Kober) hard.

She will run to Carly for advice, as she knows how much she dealt with while being married to Sonny (Maurice Benard).

And speaking of Sonny, he will cross paths with Natalia (Eva LaRue) and give her something to think about regarding Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) being romantically involved.

Diane will give Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) the push she needs. Could this be a segway into her getting her law license back?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.