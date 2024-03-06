Will Dante die on General Hospital?

Time may be running out for PCPD detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna).

After pursuit of the suspects who took a shot at his father in Selina’s (Lydia Look) warehouse, he came face to face with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton).

The man who was with Jason shot Dante, and Jason went back to treat him while also shooting his accomplice dead. We don’t know what Jason is up to, but we know the man with him on the pier called him Jacobs.

Jason called 9-1-1 before grabbing the body of his accomplice and disappearing, leaving Dex (Evan Hofer) and Joss (Eden McCoy) to stumble upon Dante on the pier. He was already given field dressing, and the two worked to get his heart beating again.

However, he lost a lot of blood on the pier, leaving him at death’s door.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Will Dante be able to survive the gunshots?

Will Dante die at General Hospital?

In the preview for an upcoming episode of General Hospital, Dante is brought into the hospital, barely hanging on to life.

As his loved ones head to the hospital, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is in the line of fire for them. Olivia sees him and demands to know if it is because of him. Remember, Sonny shot Dante when he was posing as Dominic to get information on his organization before knowing he was his son.

While they wait for word on Dante’s condition, another scene shows the cop being worked on, with Portia (Brook Kerr) revealing he doesn’t appear stable enough for surgery.

If they can’t get him stable enough, will he bleed out and die?

Is Dominic Zamprogna leaving General Hospital?

Currently, there is no indication that Dominic Zamprogna is leaving General Hospital. He hasn’t said anything, and as a rule, ABC and GH don’t comment on actor’s contracts.

Dominic has left before, but he seems to be enjoying the storylines he’s had since returning, and his relationship with Sam (Kelly Monaco) will be important with the return of Jason.

He is the only one who has laid eyes on Jason and can confirm he’s alive. Even in the struggle of being shot, he was able to get Jason’s name out of his mouth.

Where this storyline is headed remains a mystery, but Dante being shot is just the beginning. It appears he will fully recover based on the lack of evidence otherwise.

However, there have been surprise exits that have been kept under wraps. So it could go either way with Dante dying, but we tend to believe he will stick around.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.