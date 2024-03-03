General Hospital’s Jason Morgan is back — Ready or not

General Hospital announced the return of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) during the 60th anniversary special earlier this year.

It wasn’t a shock to viewers who have been following Steve’s career, as when he exited General Hospital in 2021, and Jason was presumed dead, he moved on to playing Harris Michaels on Peacock’s Days of our Lives.

The news of Jason’s return has been met with mixed reactions, as this is the third time he’s walked away from the show, only to come back again and again.

Before his return this last time, he left General Hospital to play Dylan McAvoy on CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Some viewers were disgusted that he walked away to a rival soap, and when he came back, Billy Miller (who was the nuJason) was shafted and made into the new (and unnecessary) character, Drew Cain.

This week, Jason is back in Port Charles. And after waiting months to see how this would play out, his debut happens on March 4.

Where will Jason fit into what’s been happening to the mob bosses, and is he the Jason everyone remembers?

Jason arrives bloodied

Ahead of Steve Burton’s Jason Morgan popping up in Port Charles, PEOPLE was given a first look at his appearance after being away for a few years.

The photo shows the stone-cold look Jason is famous for, and he appears to be near the warehouse or the docks by a dumpster. There is blood on his hand, and it seems it has everything to do with the meeting between Sonny (Maurice Benard), Selina (Lydia Look), and Ava (Maura West).

Speculation has been that Jason may be the one who has been after Sonny, but it seems like perhaps he has been tracking the person or people who have done the shooting. Either way, it’s a very roundabout way to bring Jason back, especially since everything has changed since he was last on-screen.

What is left in Port Charles for Jason?

Jason sacrificed his life to save Drew. He was presumed dead when the tunnel collapsed, and everyone seemingly moved on. His name has only been mentioned in passing over the last few years until recently.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is gone, and there will never be another chance for the would-be couple. It will be interesting to see whether that relationship is addressed in any capacity.

Carly’s (Laura Wright) reaction will be the one to watch. She is romantically involved with Drew, but Jason has always been her number one. They even agreed to marry after believing Sonny was dead to keep his business alive for the family.

However, we are ready for the JaSam versus Liason debate to be back in full swing, especially with Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) in pairings viewers don’t particularly love.

Get ready, General Hospital fans! Jason Morgan is back!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.