Days of our Lives spoilers: John and Steve’s prison break, Holly defends Tate, and who will die?

Days of our Lives spoilers tease fans won’t want to miss the unexpected twists and turns that are hitting Salem.

February sweeps are done, but Days isn’t done with the chaos and drama at all.

The hit daytime drama has a few surprises coming that will leave fans talking for weeks to come.

Thanks to Peacock’s latest preview video, we are scratching our heads at a few moments coming up.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) breaking Clyde (James Read) out of prison was definitely not expected — but it’s in the preview.

Obviously, there’s more to that story, and based on the teaser footage, we know it has everything to do with Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace).

Is someone going to die on Days?

In the footage, Steve, John, and Ava (Tamara Braun) are taking a stand, which involves getting Clyde out of prison. Days of our Live spoilers tease that Clyde has an ultimatum for Ava, which appears to be it.

The threesome better hurry, though, because time is running out for Wendy and Tripp. Before they pass out, Tripp asks Wendy to marry him, but these two may not have a happy ending.

They fade fast, leaving Days fans to wonder if one of them won’t make it out alive.

Another life hanging in the balance is Paulina (Jackée Harry), and her condition has her family rallying around her. Abe (James Reynolds), Chanel (Raven Bowens), and Lani (Sal Stowers) gather at Paulina’s bedside as Paulina reveals she’s slipping away.

Lani breaks down to Chanel, discussing how her children will never know their grandmother.

Three lives hang in the balance on Days, and it’s safe to say one of them won’t make it. That is the soap way, after all.

What does Holly remember on Days?

Meanwhile, Brady (Eric Martsolf) breaks the news to Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) that Holly (Ashley Puzemis)is awake. However, that doesn’t mean Holly can clear Tate’s name.

This week, we learned Holly doesn’t really remember what happened with her drug overdose, or at least that’s what she wants Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) to think.

We think it just might be the latter because, in the footage, Nicole fills Holly in on some details, including naming Tate as the one who gave her the drugs. The news prompts Holly to declare that Tate didn’t give her the drugs.

Does this mean Holly remembers? Will the truth finally set Tate free? Will Paulina, Tripp, and Wendy all survive?

All of those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.