General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason Morgan’s return rocks Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that even though sweeps are over, the chaos has only just begun.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has been front and center as the search for who is after him continues. Some clues have been given, but as of now, nothing concrete has been proven.

Things will pick up next week as Sonny’s family continues to worry about him. After the confrontation with John “Jagger” at the gym, Michael (Chad Duell) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are even more concerned.

Meanwhile, things are coming together for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase’s (Josh Swickard) wedding. They worked through some things this week, and more stuff will likely pop up as the big day draws near.

Expect more relationship drama, too.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Jason Morgan returns

And just like that, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is back in Port Charles.

He debuts on Monday, March 4, which coincides with the footage shown following Friday’s episode.

It seems Dante is the one who discovers Jason first, and as the week continues to unfold, more people will learn of his return.

What we don’t know is where he stands with his memory and who he will remember once news of his reappearance spreads. He was presumed dead in 2021, which left the door open for his return.

Carly (Laura Wright), the Quartermaines, and Sam (Kelly Monaco) will have big feelings about this surprise twist of fate. Unfortunately, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) isn’t around anymore.

Laura deals with Heather

While at General Hospital, it seems Laura (Genie Francis) will cross paths with crazy Heather (Alley Mills).

She is beside herself that Ace is there, and in the preview for Monday’s episode, nearly jumps out of her chair.

Losing Esme (Avery Pohl) has made her lose her mind, and she is plotting to avenge her daughter’s death — one way or another.

And speaking of Laura, look for her to confront Cyrus (Jeff Kober). She isn’t happy with him at all.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Brook Lynn will confide in Tracy (Jane Elliot), and they seem to come to an understanding. Is this about her prenup or something to do with Deception?

Another confrontation goes down between Jagger (Adam Harrington) and Sonny as the latter continues to push his buttons. The mob boss knows how to get under the agent’s skin.

Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison) find themselves with their hands full. Something tells us it has something to do with something other than their relationship this time.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.