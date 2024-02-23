Who is after Sonny on General Hospital?

After several attempts were made on his life, General Hospital viewers wondered who was after mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

There haven’t been many answers, and many questions are piling up.

The addition of John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) was something no one could have seen coming. However, after the most recent episode of GH, it seems it was pretty pivotal to have him on the case.

Someone who knows Sonny’s business has to be behind the attempts on his life, and we know it wasn’t Dex (Evan Hofer).

After a meeting with Selina Wu (Lydia Look), Sonny came into some new clues about who could be behind what’s happening.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s who we think may be behind the attempts on Sonny’s life and the one who unintentionally injured Curtis (Donnell Turner) in the process.

Jason Morgan

It’s unclear why Jason (Steve Burton) would be after Sonny, but he is the one who knew the business from the inside out.

His nickname is Stone Cold, and based on the information given to Sonny by Selina’s traitor employee, the man who is handling everything on the phone went by the name “Stone.”

The timeline could work with Steve’s return to General Hospital. He is set to debut at the beginning of March, and we can’t imagine this storyline will be wrapped up in less than a week.

Morgan Corinthos

Ever since Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) died in an explosion meant for Sonny, there’s been speculation he could have survived after his body was never recovered.

Morgan was given the middle name Stone after Stone Cates, the young man Sonny helped who died of AIDS in the 90s. The two were incredibly close, and he is part of the reason the Nurses Ball happens every year.

And with the recent murder of Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker), things seem to click. She is the one who planted the bomb that “killed” Morgan.

Could he be back in Port Charles and out to punish his father for what happened to him because of his lifestyle?

John ‘Jagger’ Cates

The introduction to FBI Agent John “Jagger” Cates was shocking. He was a big nemesis of Sonny’s in the 90s, and his little brother was Stone Cates. The history between the two is full of bad blood.

He showed up just when Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) almost had information on the gun dealer. And his persistence to keep them out of the investigation was suspicious.

He named his son Stone, so that is another connection to the person who has made attempts on Sonny’s life.

John was highly agitated during Anna and Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) attempt to get the middle man to talk in Pentonville. It seemed he didn’t want them digging into things any further.

Could he be the one who is after Sonny after all of these years?

As the search continues to find out who is responsible for the attempted shooting of Sonny Corinthos, these three options seem the most plausible.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.