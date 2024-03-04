General Hospital spoilers: Jason’s return

General Hospital spoilers tease the time has come for Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to make his presence known.

It’s been over two and a half years since Jason was last on-screen.

He was presumed dead in a tunnel collapse after saving Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Everyone in Port Charles mourned the loss, but now, they are about to be confronted with the realization that Jason is alive — but is he well?

A first look was revealed, showing Jason with a bloodied hand standing near a dumpster. He was presumably at the warehouse where Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Selina (Lydia Look) met, and the preview video confirms that.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

The trap is set

Friday’s General Hospital set up the trap for whoever attempts to take Sonny out.

This has been a long and drawn-out storyline, with viewers ready for a conclusion — even if it isn’t what some had hoped.

With Sonny and Selina arguing over Ava’s (Maura West) presence, the General Hospital preview shows a sniper with access to shoot both mob heads.

While the video doesn’t show what happens next, something seems to prompt the police to look around the property, where Jason is discovered, much to the shock of Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Jason’s presence shocks everyone

A flip of the scene shows Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Ava looking at the surveillance footage as they both appear shocked.

They have obviously seen Jason and a voiceover can be heard saying, “It’s him, isn’t it?”

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Dante look shocked as they close in on the suspect.

The final scene shows Jason with his hands on the back of his head.

Following what happens at the warehouse, news of Jason being found alive will spread. How he ended up in Port Charles, where he’s been, and whether he is the one who has been hunting Sonny and the other mob bosses.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Carly (Laura Wright) will be the ones to watch. They both shot the promo for the big announcement earlier this year.

There are plenty of questions, and likely more as the story unfolds. This week will be spent focused on spreading the news, some probable reunions, and hopefully, the truth about where he’s been all this time.

If he doesn’t come back as Jason and has been programmed to harm Sonny, this could change things drastically.

Are you excited to see Jason back in Port Charles? Do you think it’s the old Jason or a programmed version?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.