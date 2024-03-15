General Hospital bombshell — The Jagger and Jason connection

General Hospital viewers have wondered why The Powers That Be (TPTB) brought John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) back to Port Charles.

Now, we know.

The recent episode of General Hospital put the pieces together about where Jason (Steve Burton) has been and who has been giving him directions.

When Monsters and Critics broke down the possibilities of who was after Sonny (Maurice Benard), both Jagger and Jason were on the list, but the possibility of Jason working on Jagger’s order didn’t cross our minds.

After Jason’s “dream” in the most recent episode, viewers learned he was caught after escaping the collapsed tunnel and flown to Quantico. There, Jagger could get his hands on Sonny’s right-hand man.

There’s plenty more to be told, and when the connections are put together, there will be many shocked people in Port Charles.

Sonny and Jagger’s General Hospital history

It’s no secret that Sonny and Jagger always had bad blood. It started decades ago, and now, Jagger finally has the upper hand over the man he blames for Karen’s chaotic and tragic life.

The connection to Stone (Michael Sutton) was also a massive point of contention. Sonny took care of Stone, even when he was dying from AIDS. It was a huge storyline in the mid-90s for General Hospital, and when Sonny turned his image around with many people of Port Charles.

Hints about Jagger and Jason were dropped, including the code name “Stone.” Jagger’s insistence that Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) stay away from the case was also odd.

There’s more to this, and in the coming weeks, all should be revealed.

General Hospital viewers weigh in on Jagger holding Jason prisoner

After the General Hospital episode aired, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings about what happened.

One X user wasn’t shocked by the revelation.

Another X user shared Jason’s dream on General Hospital, which revealed the two are connected.

Someone else suggested Carly (Laura Wright) may be the leverage Jagger is holding over Jason’s head. He explained to Michael (Chad Duell) that he had to comply because if he didn’t, something terrible would happen.

This storyline has much more to explore, especially with the underlying mystery being who Jason is protecting — and from what.

His loyalty to Sonny was always number one to him, even when it caused issues in his relationships. It has to be something big.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

