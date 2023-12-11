Is Drew leaving General Hospital? Cameron Mathison speaks out

General Hospital viewers wonder about Cameron Mathison’s status on the ABC soap after his character, Drew Cain, jetted off to Australia seemingly out of nowhere.

He has recently been reunited with his family after spending time in Pentonville and was sent off to close a deal on behalf of Michael (Chad Duell).

It seems there isn’t anything to worry about, though.

Cameron is used to juggling a few jobs at once. He’s been a part of various hosting shows and a Hallmark staple for many years.

And it seems one of those jobs coincided with Drew’s need to jet off with little notice.

So, is this the end of the road for Drew on General Hospital, or was it written this way to accommodate Cameron?

Cameron Mathison speaks out about General Hospital’s status

Cameron Mathison has been a part of the soap world for 25 years. ABC soap viewers met him in 1998 when Ryan Lavery came to Pine Valley.

He remained on All My Children until it ended in 2011 and then bounced around primetime while also getting more connected to the Hallmark network. He now works with Great American Family instead of Hallmark.

Speaking of Hallmark, over the weekend, Cameron attended ChristmasCon, which put together actors from fan-favorite actors from their favorite Christmas movies.

According to Soaps in Depth, Cameron addressed his General Hospital status.

He said, “The number one question I’m getting while I’m here is whether I’m leaving GH. And I don’t know why there’s a rumor out there but I’m definitely not. I’m having the best time ever on GH.”

Drew Cain on General Hospital

Cameron Mathison stepped into the role of Drew Cain, which fan-favorite Billy Miller originated. There was outrage over the recast, but it’s been two years, and it seems that Cameron’s version of Drew is another character entirely.

While he is away in Australia, Carly (Laura Wright) is being stalked by Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure). He has his eyes set on her; knowing who she is connected to is a big draw for him.

The secret about Nina (Cynthia Watros) turning them in for insider trading has yet to be revealed. However, the time is coming, and maybe sooner than viewers think. When it does come to light, expect explosive reactions from everyone involved.

It’s unclear how long Cameron will stick around GH, but we’re guessing he has at least another year left on his contract.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.