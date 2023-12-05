Billy Miller cause of death — General Hospital star’s struggles revealed

It’s been nearly three months since soap star Billy Miller was found dead in his home.

The Young and the Restless and General Hospital star battled bipolar disorder and lost his battle just days before his 44th birthday.

Billy’s mom seemingly confirmed the actor died by suicide, but the official autopsy and toxicology reports had not been completed.

That changed with the release of the autopsy and toxicology findings, which were released to Radar Online.

It confirmed what Billy’s mom said but also added another level of sadness, revealing the actor had several substances in his system, including alcohol and cocaine.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There were also reports that notes were left at the scene, which confirmed his goal of dying by suicide.

Billy Miller died by suicide

The General Hospital and The Young and the Restless actor seemingly disappeared from the spotlight after leaving the ABC soap in 2019.

Billy Miller was a private person, and many had no idea he was struggling with bipolar disorder.

News of his death shocked the soap community — actors and fans alike.

The autopsy confirmed Billy was found in his bathtub with a gunshot wound to the head. His official cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was suicide.

“Multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions for others were found at the scene. A revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells was found in the decedent’s right hand,” reads part of the report.

There were also multiple substances found in his system, including ethanol, cocaine and its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine. His blood alcohol count was 0.08, which is the legal limit for consumption in most states.

Billy Miller is missed by his colleagues

Following the news of his passing in September, several of his colleagues from General Hospital and The Young and the Restless wrote touching tributes.

Y&R even took some time to mourn the actor, as many of the actors were devastated by Billy’s sudden and tragic passing.

Soap fans were also shocked by the news of Billy’s death, mainly because he always appeared to be the life of the party.

With the news of his official cause of death and manner of death coupled with toxicology reports, there is hope that healing can begin for those who loved Billy.

His death was just one of many over the last 12 months in the General Hospital orbit and one that was felt by so many.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.