The Young and the Restless halted production for a few hours so the cast and crew could honor Billy Miller on set together.

Over the weekend, news broke that, sadly, Billy had died just days before his 44th birthday.

After speculation surrounding the cause of his death mounted, Billy’s mother broke her silence to set the records straight that he lost his battle with bipolar depression.

Billy’s death has rocked the soap world, with fans, friends, and colleagues remembering a man gone too soon.

Y&R had a private memorial on set, halting production for a little while to remember Billy, who played Billy Abbott on the show for years.

A few of Billy’s costars shared photos from the memorial while paying tribute to him.

The Young and the Restless halts production to honor Billy Miller on set

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) used Instagram Stories to reveal the memorial for Billy.

“LOVELY OF THE PRODUCERS OF #YR AND @CBS TO HALT PRODUCTION THIS MORNING AND LET THE CAST AND CREW TELL STORIES AND SHARE INCREDIBLY DECENT AND BEAUTIFUL,” she wrote, capturing flowers and a picture of her friend.

Michelle Stafford thanks Y&R and CBS for having a Billy Miller memorial. Pic credit: @therealstafford/Instagram

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) has been paying tribute to her friend since learning of his death. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she shared several memories to honor Billy that included a special message to him.

The actress also shared two photos from the Y&R on-set memorial via Instagram Stories. Elizabeth also thanked the show and network for making time to remember Billy.

“Thank you @youngandrestles @cbs for making space for us all to grieve tougher this morning. It was really helpful to be with friends who knew Billy closely. I think we all needed that,” Elizabeth expressed.

In another slide, Elizabeth gave a different view from the tribute, writing, “TODAY WE CRIED A LOT, WE LAUGHED & SHARED BEAUTIFUL STORIES. YOU WERE A TRUE GEM BJ. WE ARE AND WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR FAMILY. PLEASE REACH OUT TO PEOPLE. SEND A TEXT. A PICTURE. A MEMORY. WE ALL WISHED WE HAD DONE MORE OF THAT RECENTLY.”

Elizabeth Hendrickson shares photos from Y&R’s memorial for Billy Miller. Pic credit: @e.c.hendrickson/Instagram

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are family, and that was evident at the Billy Miller on-set memorial.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle attends Billy Miller’s tribute

Annika Noelle (Hope) was one of the B&B cast members in attendance to remember the General Hospital alum. She shared a picture from the day with a message for anyone struggling or working about a loved one struggling in Billy’s memory.

“If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one or would like emotional support Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States Dial 988,” she expressed.

Annika Noelle shares an important message in honor of Billy Miller. Pic credit: @annikanoelle/Instagram

There has been no shortage of love and sadness coming from the soap opera world following the sudden death of Billy Miller. The talented actor made his mark in daytime on Y&R, GH, and All My Children.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.