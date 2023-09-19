News Billy Miller’s cause of death confirmed by mother

Billy Miller’s untimely death has shocked the entire soap opera community. News of his death spread over the weekend, with many of his former costars and friends paying tribute to him. There were conflicting reports about how Billy died, with sources revealing he was battling manic depression leading up to his death. Some other reports indicated he was battling a neurological disorder and had succumbed to a stroke. Unfortunately, it seems as if the former was true. Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Billy’s mom released a statement about her son’s passing through his manager and long-time friend, Marnie Sparer.

Billy Miller’s mom confirms he died by suicide

On Twitter, Marnie Sparer shared a message from Billy Miller’s mom, Patricia.

She revealed her son had been dealing with bipolar depression for several years. She called his battle “valiant” and insisted he did everything possible to control the disease.

Unfortunately, he lost his battle, and the bipolar won when he surrendered his life.

Patricia thanked everyone for the outpouring of love and support she has received and seen for her son. She said they are “desperately trying to deal” with their loss, and no further comments will be made.

Patricia Miller’s statement. Pic credit: @TalktoMarn/Twitter

Billy Miller’s soap roles

Billy Miller worked on three soap operas in a career that spanned over a decade.

He got his start on the now-defunct- ABC soap All My Children. He played Richie Novak, the deranged brother of Annie (Melissa Claire Egan).

After leaving the AC lineup, he was on CBS’ The Young and the Restless. He played the iconic Billy Abbott and will be most remembered for that role. He took it and made it his own. When you hear Eric Braeden’s voice say “Billy Boy,” the image in your head should be of Billy Miller.

After leaving Y&R, Billy found himself on General Hospital. He was initially cast as NuJason when Steve Burton vacated the role, but when Steve Burton wanted to return, they wrote the role of Drew Cain for him. Jason and Drew were twins separated at birth, and no one knew about the second baby.

When he left General Hospital, fans were devastated. His chemistry with Kelly Monaco was visible on and off-screen, and the two remained close.

The world lost a good one when Billy Miller passed, and the soap community is mourning the loss of one of their own.