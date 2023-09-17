How did Billy Miller die? Here’s what we know about the soap star

News about the passing of soap star Billy Miller has quickly spread like wildfire.

Tributes have been pouring in since news of his death at 43 on Friday, September 15, was revealed earlier today.

Billy rose to fame as Richie Novak on the now-defunct ABC soap All My Children in 2007. From there, he played Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless and NuJason/Drew Cain on General Hospital.

He had seemingly dropped out of the spotlight after his exit from General Hospital, which was sad for many of his loyal fans and followers.

Because he kept a low profile and didn’t use social media, his private life remained under lock and key.

He was rumored to be involved with Kelly Monaco (Sam) during his General Hospital stint, and he was also linked to Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) during his time on The Young and the Restless. The latter even shared a beautiful tribute to her friend, which would bring tears to readers’ eyes.

Here’s what we know about Billy Miller’s passing.

Billy Miller’s cousin confirms passing

On Facebook, Zeek Taylor, Billy Miller’s second cousin, confirmed the soap star’s passing.

He wrote, “Sad news is difficult to share, but yesterday I received a call that my cousin Billy Miller had passed. He was my second cousin and the son of my first cousin Pat who I love dearly. My heart aches for her, Billy’s sister Megan, and all who loved him. I’m posting this in Billy’s memory and because I know that some of you have been fans of his.”

Billy Miller’s cause of death

Immediately after the news of Billy Miller’s untimely death was made public, speculation about his cause of death began to run rampant.

Details have been kept out of the media, but Entertainment Weekly revealed that before his death, Billy was suffering from manic depression.

As of now, nothing official has been revealed. Billy’s manager did confirm his death to the publication, but that was all that was made available.

Because he lived such a private life, details about his services and final resting place will likely remain confidential.

As news continues to travel and several of his other costars get wind of the loss of Billy Miller, many are sharing memories and sweet sentiments about the actor they shared the screen with or saw on set over the years.

Billy spent over a decade in the soap opera business, over three separate roles. He won three Daytime Emmys for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless.

We send our condolences to Billy Miller’s family and friends, who are mourning the loss of this great man.