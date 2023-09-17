Soap star Billy Miller dead at 43

The Young and the Restless and General Hospital fan favorite Billy Miller passed away at 43.

Details surrounding his death have not been made public as news about his passing is just beginning to spread.

Billy debuted as Richie Novak on All My Children, and from there, he floated to The Young and the Restless as Billy Abbott before landing on General Hospital as NuJason and then Drew Cain, Jason’s unknown twin brother.

He chose to live a very private life despite being active in the soap world for over a decade. He left General Hospital in 2019, which caused an uproar among fans who wanted Billy to remain on the show as Drew Cain.

His chemistry with Kelly Monaco (Sam) on General Hospital was amazing. The two developed a close friendship, and dating rumors circulated for years.

Micheal Fairman TV was the first to report the news. Billy died just two days before he would have turned 44.

Billy Miller won three Daytime Emmys

Billy Miller’s time on The Young and the Restless secured his spot in the soap world.

He was the fourth actor to step into the role. He credited Peter Bergman (Jack) and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) for helping him to secure the role of Billy Abbott.

While a part of the CBS soap, Billy won three Daytime Emmys. Two for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

In all, Billy was nominated six times within eight years.

Billy Miller’s many roles

Billy Miller had three leading soap roles, which many soap fans remember him for playing.

Richie Novak on All My Children was a role that put his name on the map. He was Annie’s (Melissa Claire Egan) crazy brother, only lasting around a year on the ABC soap.

However, the role of Billy Abbott is where many fell in love with Billy Miller. His scenes with Delia’s death were some of the most intense and real.

Following his exit from The Young and the Restless as Billy Abbott, he landed the role of NuJason on General Hospital. It was a storyline that took some time to get used to.

Several fans were up in arms over Steve Burton leaving the role of Jason, and many felt no one could fill his shoes. However, Billy’s twist on the character was refreshing, and many quickly warmed up to the idea of him as NuJason.

His chemistry with Kelly Monaco was undeniable, and that just elevated things. There was outrage when NuJason was given the boot when Steve Burton wanted back in at General Hospital. Billy became Drew Cain, Jason’s twin brother.

When Billy left General Hospital, and those elevator doors closed, several viewers were devastated. That was four years ago; to some, it still feels like yesterday.

Billy Miller will be missed.