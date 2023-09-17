The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson pays tribute to Billy Miller: ‘So many memories’

The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) has paid tribute to Billy Miller following news of his death.

Elizabeth and Billy starred together on the soap operas All My Children and The Young and the Restless.

The two have been friends since Billy joined AMC in 2007 as Riche Novak.

There’s speculation that the two were a couple, but neither ever confirmed a romantic relationship.

Although Elizabeth does mention in her tribute that they were not just friends.

Whatever the state of their relationship, Elizabeth is mourning the loss of Billy in a heartfelt tribute that will bring tears to your eyes.

Elizabeth took to her Instagram Stories today to honor Billy and share some of her favorite memories. She kicked off her series of memories about Billy with a throwback picture of him fishing and put a broken heart on it.

“This one hits hard,” she added, “WE WERE CO STARS. WE WERE FRIENDS. WE WERE MORE THAN FRIENDS. WE WERE COMPLICATED AT TIMES. WHAT NEVER CHANGED WAS MY LOVE FOR YOU. I’LL ALWAYS LOVE YOU BILLY B.”

In another slide, Elizabeth shared a picture of them at the Daytime Emmy Awards back in the day having so much fun. Elizabeth spilled Billy probably made a joke about her spray tan but then would be sweet and funny, making her forget she wanted to punch him.

“Ahhhh the memories. So many memories. Holding them close to my heart right now,” Elizabeth wrote before sharing her heartbreaks for those he left behind. “SO MANY people LOVED you.”

Elizabeth shared more pictures from her and Billy at the Daytime Emmy Awards. One was from the first time they not only attended together but also presented an award together.

“And soooo many memories from this weekend. We were wild, crazy kids. So much fun,” Elizabeth expressed.

The soap opera starlet also threw it back to Billy’s Daytime Emmy win for Ousting Supporting Actor when he played Billy Abbott on Y&R. Elizabeth revealed it was in Las Vegas, and in true Billy fashion, he invited everyone to their penthouse to celebrate with him.

There were a few slides where Elizabeth showed soap opera fans a side of Billy they didn’t know. In one picture, Elizabeth shared that Billy always had the best parties and ensured that everyone had a good time.

“You just wanted everyone to have a good time and be celebrated for all the hard work. That’s just who you were,” she shared.

Elizabeth then shared what she would remember about Billy and expressed her love for him with a big red heart over a fun picture of him.

“I’ll always remember the quiet moments. The soft and beautiful side of you. The person who always had my back, even after everything we went through. There were times I still wanted to punch you in the face but all in all if I ever needed anything I know I could have just called or sent a text,” Elizabeth wrote. “I’m really going to miss you BJ. I hope you’re throwing heaven the most epic party and lighting it up like you did on this earth.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Billy died on Friday at the age of 43.

RIP Billy Miller!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.