News Maurice Benard, Eric Braeden, Melissa Claire Egan, Finola Hughes, and more soap stars remember Billy Miller

The tributes are pouring in for beloved actor Billy Miller following the sad news of his passing. Social media has become flooded with fans, as well as those who worked with Billy, remembering him. Billy spent years working in the soap opera world, appearing on All My Children, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital. Those close to Billy have been honoring a man who meant so much to so many. On Sunday, Elizabeth Hendrickson took to Instagram Stories to share several memories of her with Billy throughout the years. Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

That was just the beginning of those taking time to remember the talented actor and wonderful man gone too soon.

General Hospital and The Young and the Restless stars remember Billy Miller

Eric Braeden used Twitter to honor Billy with a story about a time he took Billy to dinner to help with his contract negotiations. After sharing what a talented actor Billy was, Eric made it clear Billy was an even better man.

“BILLY BOY” was not only a damn good actor but a nice man! May he rest in peace and meet up with KRISTOFF in the BEYOND, ‘the undiscovered country from whose bourn no Traveller returns “and tell each other jokes! They were both loved by their colleagues!” Eric ended his tweet.

Melissa Claire Egan worked with Billy on The Young and the Restless and All My Children. She used Instagram to pay tribute to her costar and friend.

“From the moment you stepped onstage for your screen test, I said, “this guy is so charming.” You were so good. We were all always just trying to keep up with you, your talent and your greatness. Always the most generous, with the best laugh and best smile. Huge heart. Kind to all. There were so many moments. My beautiful friend. There are no words. I love you. I’m so sad. And I’m so sorry,” she captioned a series of pictures of her and Billy.

Jon Lindstrom shared a picture of Billy wearing a t-shirt to support women in the industry.

“#BillyMiller was gifted, smart, funny, and impressed me as a great friend to those close to him. He didn’t blink when I asked him to put on this shirt to help raise up the women in our industry. His heart was in the right place & I always laughed around him. #FlightOfAngels #RIP,” he wrote.

Laura Wright kept it simple, sharing her Instagram Story to Twitter, expressing her sadness, and remarking that Billy was gone way too soon.

Finola Hughes was also short and sweet with her message about Billy.

“Billy…. far too soon…🕊️ 💔 peace be with you,” she captioned a picture of him.

Maurice Benard, Lauralee Bell, and Tracey E. Bregman all took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Billy.

“I don’t know the details I don’t need to know what I know is this is incredibly sad, and Billy was way to young to leave this earth,” wrote Maurice.

Tracey and Lauralee each shared pictures of Billy to show their heartbreak and sadness over losing their Billy so suddenly.

More soap stars pay tribute to Billy Miller

Stephen Nichols worked with Billy on Y&R. The Days of our Lives star used Instagram to write a message to Billy saying, “Sure gonna miss you, man.”

Michael Muhney also shared the screen with Billy during their time on The Young and the Restless.

“Billy, My fellow Texas brother. You lit up every room with your smile. Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private,” Michael tweeted.

Billy,



Melissa Ordway and Bryton James shared pictures of Billy to Instagram Stories to express their love for him and their sadness over losing him.

Chrishell Stause and Billy worked together on All My Children. She used a picture of them on the red carpet in her message about Billy, admitting she was still processing the news.

“Still processing this. Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now,” she wrote.

The soap opera world has lost another great actor and man. Billy Miller is being remembered by his colleagues and friends as news of his passing sets in.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, it’s been a tough year for the General Hospital family, who has lost several of their own this year.

RIP Billy Miller!

