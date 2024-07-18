Michael Strahan’s daughter shares big health update after brain tumor diagnosis

After last year’s big health news, Michael Strahan and his family have been through an emotional journey as Isabella Strahan recovered from last October’s brain tumor diagnosis.

Isabella’s recent health update has given the family much reason to celebrate.

As part of her ongoing YouTube vlog series documenting her health journey, she shared a 27th entry called Goodbye Hospital on Thursday.

It featured Isabella back and forth to the hospital for some significant news.

At the start of her video, Isabella revealed she was at the hospital with her hand wrapped in preparation for an MRI she would get the following day.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Before her MRI, Isabella had meals at Chipotle and Waffle House, the latter of which she referred to as a “tradition” during her medical treatments.

Isabella said she was ‘saddened’ after a ‘great scan’

During part of Isabella’s vlog, she showed that she was at the children’s hospital with her MRI scan disc to review the results with her doctor.

Soon after, the vlog shifted to footage of Isabella in the passenger seat of a car with her mother driving. She shared she had a “great, great scan.”

“Everything was clear. Cancer free,” she said, making an OK sign with her hand.

Isabella revealed she wouldn’t have another doctor’s appointment until October, giving her several months away from the hospital.

“I miss my doctors already. And everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice,” Isabella also shared.

“I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t going to be going back for a while,” she said.

Isabella shared her ‘last hospital vlog’ for a while

The good news also meant that Isabella won’t have any more hospital visits related to her brain tumor diagnosis on her vlog channel until her return in October.

However, she revealed she would probably upload a vlog about her college move and other steps.

Isabella, one of Michael Strahan’s 19-year-old twin daughters, began attending the University of Southern California last year.

Her brain tumor diagnosis, known as medulloblastoma, came in October 2023 after she’d experienced worsening headaches and related symptoms, causing her family to take her to get checked out.

Isabella Strahan shares that she is “Cancer free.” Pic credit: @isabellastrahan/Instagram

Earlier this year, Isabella revealed the diagnosis while seated beside her father on Good Morning America as his co-anchor Robin Roberts interviewed them.

A successful surgery removed a malignant tumor from her brain last year, and then Isabella underwent radiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Her health journey this year included three rounds of chemotherapy, with the final round completed last month and Michael’s GMA colleagues showing their love and support.

Michael Strahan missed recent GMA episodes amid Isabella’s big update

Strahan, who typically appears as part of the trio of anchors on weekday GMA episodes, was inexplicably absent for several installments this week. He’d recently returned to the studio after a two-week vacation through the Fourth of July.

He had a rare GMA Sunday appearance on July 14 with Robin and George Stephanopoulos to cover news about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Strahan returned to GMA on Monday and Tuesday before Gio Benitez replaced him in the lineup for the Wednesday and Thursday episodes. While GMA and Strahan didn’t explain his absences, he may be with his family as they celebrate Isabella’s positive health news.