Who are Michael Strahan’s kids?

Michael Strahan has become a household name due to his appearances on many TV programs following a stellar NFL career.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is regularly seen as one of ABC’s Good Morning America anchors throughout the week.

On weekends during the NFL season, viewers see him alongside colleagues Curt Menefree, Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, Rob Gronkowski, and Jimmy Johnson on Fox NFL Sunday.

Along with his many TV gigs and businesses like SMAC and The Michael Strahan Brand, he’s also a proud parent with four children.

During the January 11 episode of GMA, viewers saw a difficult announcement from Strahan and his daughter, Isabella, who has been battling a brain cancer tumor.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Several of Strahan’s kids are regularly featured on his social media as he spends time with them and celebrates their accomplishments. A few others are quieter or more private but still have shared some insight into their lives.

Strahan has four kids from his two marriages

Strahan’s first two children arrived after he married businesswoman Wanda Hutchins in 1992. The New York Giants star divorced Hutchins in 1996.

They share a daughter, Tanita Strahan, and a son, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr., who are Strahan’s oldest kids. Both were born in Germany.

In 1999, Strahan married Jean Muggli, whom he reportedly met at a salon. Five years later, they welcomed twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia.

Per The Sun, the couple finalized their divorce in 2006. Muggli was awarded $15 million and $18,000 per month in child support.

Tanita Strahan is Michael’s oldest daughter

Strahan and Hutchins’ first daughter, Tanita, was born in November 1991. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Tanita lists herself as an illustrator in her Instagram bio and often shows her art on her page.

In addition to her Instagram featuring her artwork, Tanita has The Infinite Finesse Podcast on YouTube, with several videos posted within the past few years.

Based on a 2022 Instagram post, Tanita was dating artist Calenta Mincey, as she shared a post for her 31st birthday featuring various photos and a shout-out to the love of her life.

Michael Strahan Jr. is the NFL legend’s only son

Michael Strahan Jr. was born in 1995 in Germany, where he lived with his mother, Wanda, and sister, Tanita. He eventually attended the University of Texas at San Antonio and graduated with a degree in psychology.

Strahan Jr. is also on Instagram with the handle @mstrayjr but has kept things more private than his sisters.

He shared several screenshots from his “15 minutes of fame” in 2018 when he appeared on GMA for a fitness segment alongside his dad and others.

In Straham Jr.’s Instagram bio, he says he’s lived in Mannheim and Texas. He may now live in New York City, where his famous father resides and appears on GMA.

He keeps things quiet on social media. As of this writing, his last Instagram post arrived in June 2020.

Who are Isabella and Sophia Strahan?

In 2004, Strahan and his second wife, Jean Muggli, welcomed twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia. Based on social media and TV appearances with him, Strahan has a close connection with his younger daughters.

Sophia attends Duke University, and her dad has supported his daughter and school.

He shared a sweet Instagram post in 2023 from his daughter’s high school graduation, encouraging her academic journey at Duke.

Based on some of Sophia’s Instagram posts, she may be a social media influencer who endorses and promotes various brands and products.

Her twin sister Isabella is enrolled at the University of Southern California and works as a model. In 2022, she made her runway debut with Sherri Hill, and her father was there to support her.

In December 2023, Strahan also celebrated Isabella landing her first modeling gig with Sephora.

“So proud of my beautiful and amazing daughter, @isabellastrahan on her first big campaign. Proud of you 👏🏾🙌🏾 #GirlDad,” he wrote in a caption for his Instagram post celebrating the accomplishment.

Michael’s daughter shared about her health situation on GMA

On the Thursday, January 11 episode of GMA, Isabella appeared alongside her father to reveal she’d been experiencing headaches during her first year of college. That led to her having tests done, and she was eventually diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of malignant brain tumor.

Based on details shared by Strahan and his daughter on GMA, her diagnosis required surgery to remove the fast-growing tumor. That caused the GMA co-anchor to miss over two weeks of appearances on the ABC show and Fox NFL Sunday as he was by his daughter’s side.

Isabella indicated on GMA she underwent six weeks of radiation therapy and is doing much better. She has also moved from the West Coast to the East Coast to begin chemotherapy and will have her father’s support along the way.