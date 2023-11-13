GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to TV after two-week absence for ‘personal family matters’

Michael Strahan officially returned to live television after missing the past two weeks of his regular appearances.

This past week, an ABC representative previously indicated that the 51-year-old TV personality would miss a second straight week of Good Morning America as he was away for “personal family matters.”

On Sunday, the Pro Football Hall of Famer was back on his other weekly show, Fox NFL Sunday, alongside his colleagues for pregame coverage of the Week 10 matchups.

Strahan returned after missing the past two Sundays of the show. He was joined by fellow analysts Jimmie Johnson, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and host Curt Menefree.

Sunday’s program was a special two-hour edition, as they presented the pregame show live from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Along with coverage of the day’s scheduled football games, a big segment featured one of Strahan’s former foes on the football field.

Michael Strahan returned to Fox NFL Sunday

On Sunday, November 12, Fox NFL Sunday had a Veteran’s Day-themed episode as the telecast came live from the Air Force Academy.

Strahan was on hand with his colleagues to talk about all the NFL news and games, including one in Germany between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts at the time of their show.

In addition, his former football opponent, Rob Gronkowski, had a segment where he skydived from 11,000 feet overhead in an airplane.

Fox Sports and the NFL on Fox shared an Instagram video post of Gronk’s big jump (below).

During the clip, Strahan jokes that he can see Gronk is still breathing while on the plane. Later, Strahan laughs at his co-analyst’s joke after Gronk lands and does his trademark Gronk spike.

Strahan appeared on Fox’s live telecast throughout the day, including into the night hours after the conclusion of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants game.

In addition, he showed up in a social media clip on Sunday evening featuring the Fox NFL Sunday analysts trying to guess the definitions of military terms they were given.

Cadets at the @AF_Academy asked the FOX NFL crew the meaning of military terms 🫡 pic.twitter.com/SAsoXQGTLy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2023

The last live television appearance that viewers saw from Michael Strahan was an October 26 episode of Good Morning America. That GMA episode ahead of Halloween included a pumpkin segment with Lara Spencer.

He then went missing from the show inexplicably, with other anchors filling in for him alongside his regular co-hosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous. He also missed the Week 8 and Week 9 episodes of Fox NFL Sunday.

Strahan is still absent from social media, likely returning to GMA soon

With Strahan’s appearance on Fox NFL Sunday for Week 10, viewers will likely see him back on Good Morning America in the coming week.

Strahan typically misses the Monday episodes of GMA due to his TV gig with Fox for their NFL program. In this instance, Fox NFL Sunday was in Colorado, so it would involve Strahan traveling back to New York to appear in the studio with GMA.

This past Friday, he wasn’t the only one missing from ABC’s morning program, as regular co-anchor Robin Roberts was absent after sharing a cryptic message on social media.

Meanwhile, Strahan has been silent on his Instagram since October, with his last post a jointly-shared video post with SMAC Entertainment, the company he co-founded.

The post featured a clip of Strahan as host of ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid. Strahan and his company SMAC returned the game show to the network in 2016. The show airs Wednesdays in the 10 p.m. Eastern Time slot.

While Strahan’s been absent for several weeks on his Instagram, his daughter returned to social media last week with several Instagram Story posts. They spotlighted her time with friends and having fun attending her college’s recent basketball game.

It’s still unknown what the “personal family matters” were that kept Strahan away from television for two weeks, and those may remain private. However, concerned viewers will be happy to see the popular TV personality is finally back on air.