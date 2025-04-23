Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa could have awkward reunion: ‘The vibe is icy’

Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa will cross paths, which could make for an awkward encounter between former co-stars.

The ABC personalities co-hosted LIVE with Kelly and Michael until Michael departed as Kelly’s co-host in 2016, leaving to become a full-time Good Morning America anchor.

That led Kelly to walk off the show for several days because she felt blindsided by the move.

Michael now appears regularly alongside GMA’s Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

However, Kelly, who now hosts alongside her husband Mark Consuelos, is still rumored to be unhappy with Michael’s exit from her show and hasn’t spoken to him since.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That could create some difficult moments if and when Kelly and Michael see each other this year.

Michael and Kelly are heading toward an awkward reunion for ABC

Almost 10 years after Michael departed from Kelly’s show, the former co-stars will likely see one another once GMA moves to the new ABC headquarters in Manhattan.

According to journalist Rob Shuter on #ShuterScoop, a senior network source and other sources indicated Kelly’s grudge and resentment could create an awkward reunion.

“This is Kelly’s worst nightmare. She’s still furious about how Michael left. There’s no love lost between them — not even a hello,” the source shared.

Another source claimed, “They’re setting up completely separate entrances, exits, even staggered elevator access“ for Michael and Kelly at the new state-of-the-art headquarters in Manhattan.

“It’s a logistical ballet to keep them apart,” that source said.

Monsters and Critics previously reported on ABC’s The View and LIVE with Kelly and Mark’s moves to the new headquarters. Good Morning America has yet to follow suit. Based on previous reports, GMA moves this summer.

‘The vibe is icy’ between Michael and Kelly

According to one of Kelly’s close friends, she’s still holding a serious grudge against Michael after what happened years ago.

“Kelly doesn’t forget betrayal,” the close friend shared, per #ShuterStock.

“She felt humiliated — and she doesn’t want anything to do with him. The vibe is icy,” the source said.

On the other hand, a GMA insider suggested that Michael is unbothered by the potential reunion situation between him and Kelly.

“Michael’s good. He’s focused on work, family, and football. He’s not sweating a hallway hello,” a GMA insider said.

Still, it’s unlikely that the former co-stars will hug it out and post videos or selfies when they reunite due to Kelly’s resentment.

“This isn’t going to be a warm reunion. This is two professionals keeping it strictly business,” #ShuterStock’s source said.

Michael originally co-hosted Live! with Kelly and Michael from September 4, 2012, through April 2016. Following his surprising departure, Kelly’s show featured guest co-hosts until Ryan Seacrest became her co-host nearly a year later.

In February 2023, Ryan left to pursue his other career ventures, but remains a friend of Kelly’s and has been a guest on the show after his exit.

Meanwhile, Michael has not been a guest on Kelly’s show since leaving, but appeared on ABC’s The View earlier this year when promoting a docuseries about his daughter’s cancer battle.