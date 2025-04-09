Ryan Seacrest suffers fall on Wheel of Fortune stage

Ryan Seacrest is one tough cookie.

The 50-year-old recently took a tumble during an episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan and the show’s hostess, Vanna White, were having some fun while filming during Festivals and Celebrations Week on Wheel of Fortune.

Their lighthearted moment was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s official Instagram page in a Reel captioned, “If we had a nickel for every time Ryan ended up on the floor this season… 🤣 #wheeloffortune #glouchestershire.”

In the clip, Ryan shared that he had found his new favorite festival to celebrate: the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival, based in the UK.

Ryan told Vanna that participants race down a hill chasing a wheel of cheese in the festival, which appeared to be right up his alley.

“What could be better?” he asked.

Ryan Seacrest goes sprinting across the Wheel of Fortune stage

Vanna came prepared, holding an oversized stuffed plush wheel of cheese as she asked her co-host, “You ready to try it?”

Ryan was ready as ever, admitting he was “born for” the activity, as he geared up to chase the wheel of cheese across the stage.

As Vanna sent the cheese plush rolling across the stage, Ryan quickly chased after it, sprinting at full speed.

Ryan took a spill in front of his Wheel of Fortune audience

Ryan grabbed for the cheese wheel but soon came to a stop when he fell on top of it, landing on his midsection on the floor.

Gasps came from the studio audience as Ryan hit the floor, and Vanna put her hand over her mouth in shock.

As Ryan hoisted himself up from the ground, Vanna exclaimed, “Oh no! Are you gonna be okay?”

Clearly, Ryan wasn’t injured because he sprang up from the ground and sprinted back to Vanna’s side.

“He’s going to be okay,” Vanna reassured Wheel watchers. “He’s okay!”

Not only was Ryan okay, but he brought the wheel of cheese back with him.

Ryan held the cheese wheel in the air, looking mightily proud of himself for his feat.

Vanna cheered Ryan on as they both waved at the audience and viewers at home.

“Good night, everyone!” Vanna told viewers.

Ryan’s physical antics entertain Wheel of Fortune viewers

Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram caption referred to Ryan’s frequent falls on stage in recent months.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan has hit the floor on more than one occasion since becoming the host of Wheel of Fortune.

In one instance, Ryan showed off his breakdancing moves while a Wheel of Fortune contestant performed their impromptu rap for him.

The other time involved an overly excited Wheel of Fortune contestant whose celebration knocked Ryan to the stage.

Ryan was a good sport about it, however, telling viewers, “Pick me up, throw me over, tackle me… I’m totally fine with it.”