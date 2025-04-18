Robin Roberts addresses critics calling out GMA for perceived interview slight

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts addressed critics who suggested the show slighted some interview guests.

Following some time away in Key West, Florida, Robin returned to GMA this past week and reunited with her co-stars.

Robin also participated in several interviews, including a one-on-one conversation with UConn Huskies women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers.

Earlier this month, Bueckers won her first-ever national championship with the school before officially departing for the WNBA.

On Monday, the professional basketball league’s Dallas Wings made her their No. 1 pick in an exciting series of moments for Bueckers.

Bueckers then appeared on GMA with Robin, who talked with her about her collegiate career and the next part of her journey.

Robin chatted with UConn’s star player about their championship and helping women’s sports grow

Robin shared a carousel from her time spent with Paige Bueckers during GMA, including a smiling side-by-side selfie with the UConn star.

A video clip showed Paige behind the desk with Robin, Michael, and George as she introduced viewers to GMA and shot the basketball over the desk toward the cameras.

Another clip shows Paige walking onto the GMA set to the anchors’ desk before getting hugs from Michael and Robin and a handshake from George.

Additional portions of Robin’s interview with Paige appeared on social media, and the full interview is on Good Morning America’s YouTube channel (below).

During the conversation, Paige spoke about persevering through injuries, her and her teammates’ love and friendship, and what sorts of food in Texas she’s most likely to enjoy while playing for Dallas.

“Thank you so much for carrying the baton and bringing the women’s sport to where it is right now. I’ve often said, ‘This is not a moment, this is a movement,’ and you are one of the reasons people are getting behind women’s sports. Thank you,” Robin told Paige before the interview ended.

Robin addressed any critics regarding GMA sports interviews

In various social media comments, many individuals showed love for Bueckers or Robin, or the interview she did.

Some commenters seemed to take issue with GMA and other outlets’ recent interviews with the new women’s national champions, suggesting that the previous champions, the University of South Carolina, were slighted by receiving less coverage last year.

“Although I love Paige and I’m very happy for her success. I do want to point out this crazy national champ ‘world tour’ she’s going on, while last year not a single one of our SC girls got this treatment after going undefeated. Very interesting,” a commenter wrote on X.

“Did any of the SC Gamecocks get invited to this show last year after winning the natty and going undefeated the entire season?” a commenter asked on Robin’s IG post.

While the GMA stars don’t often respond to critical comments on social media posts, Robin Roberts did so for this one.

“I was in Cleveland for the game and the next morning I had a lengthy live interview with Dawn Staley on GMA,” she replied.

Along with Bueckers’ appearance on GMA, the show had several other interviews involving the UCONN women’s team.

Head coach Geno Auriemma appeared for a live interview at a location elsewhere and threw a jab at Michael Strahan, and then was in the studio to chat with Robin after UConn had their championship parade.

In addition, Bueckers’ teammate Azzi Fudd appeared in the studio to chat with Michael, George, and Rebecca Jarvis about winning the championship.