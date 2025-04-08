Michael Strahan tells GMA guest ‘You better watch out’ after on-air jab

Michael Strahan received an unexpected jab from a guest on Good Morning America, and he warned him about future appearances.

The former football star continues to make a name for himself as a television personality. He is one of GMA’s three regular co-anchors and hosts ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid.

As a formidable defensive player with the NFL’s New York Giants, he never forgets where he initially achieved success, leading him to work on Fox NFL Sunday as one of his first TV jobs.

Strahan co-anchored GMA with George Stephanopoulos and Rebecca Jarvis this week, as Robin Roberts enjoyed a break.

Several legendary guests appeared on Monday’s episode: actress Viola Davis and Connecticut Huskies women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma.

During an early morning exchange, Auriemma fired a shot at Strahan, prompting the former Giants star to respond.

Guest landed a jab on Strahan in GMA exchange

After Strahan congratulated Auriremma on his team’s victory over South Carolina this weekend to win championship No. 12, they spoke about Connecticut’s past season and the team.

Auriemma never believed this was a “special team ” until they defeated South Carolina during the regular season. He said it was then that they realized maybe things were starting to come together for the team.

“We grew. We just communicated more. We trusted each other more. It was fantastic,” he said of the team.

Strahan also asked Auriemma about his emotional hug with senior Paige Bueckers after the win.

“When you play your last game [and] you walk off the court, or the field, as a champion, knowing how much you put into it, and how much of yourself you’ve given…the emotions all just came pouring out,” Auriemma said of his star player.

He told Strahan he had little to say to Paige beyond “I love you” during their emotional hug on the court.

Strahan told Auriemma everyone was happy for Auriemma and his team as he wrapped up the interview. However, Auriemma didn’t stop there.

“Well, thank you, Michael, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t say, ‘Go birds,'” the coach, born and raised in Pennsylvania, told Strahan, alluding to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

“Go birds,” Strahan repeated, laughing, before adding, “You just had to throw that in there, didn’t ya?”

“Alright, you know what, next time you come on, you win, if the Giants have won the Super Bowl, you better watch out,” the GMA anchor told Auriemma.

Fans also trolled Strahan about the birds

Strahan didn’t just get hit with a jab from Auriemma, as GMA viewers and fans also jumped into the Instagram comments to fire away at the former Giants star.

Many individuals commented, “Go birds,” to echo the head coach’s jab on GMA.

“Eagles fans won’t have to worry about the #Giants winning a Super Bowl anytime soon!!” one commenter told Strahan.

Another said, “Loved this! I think he caught Strahan off guard! Go BIRDS!”

Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

It’s worth noting that Strahan previously showed his support for the Eagles. That was due to Philadelphia adding star running back Saquon Barkley, formerly of the Giants to their roster.

However, Strahan’s waving an Eagles flag and supportive remarks didn’t sit well with fans of his former team, as they blasted him for the TV segment.