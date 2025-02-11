Michael Strahan blasted as ‘worst part’ of Super Bowl coverage for ‘fraudulent garbage’

Michael Strahan received criticism from loyal fans due to his Super Bowl pre-game remarks and actions.

The former New York Giants star previously said he might “be in trouble” for comments during a daytime talk show appearance.

He appears as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday, and this year, the network presented the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles matchup.

That included many hours of coverage that spanned before, during, and after the big game.

Viewers saw Strahan in segments featuring NFL great Tom Brady and former head coach Bill Belichick.

Just before the game started, Strahan appeared on Bourbon Street with his Fox co-stars to introduce the game right after Lady Gaga performed.

Upset fans called out Strahan’s pre-game behavior

Strahan also appeared on a boat with Eagles running back Saquon Barkley in a pre-recorded segment.

Barkley started his career as a member of the New York Giants and joined Philadelphia this season after signing a three-year deal with the rival team.

“He is such a special man. Come on,” he said, taking Barkley’s Eagles flag, “We gonna Fly Eagles Fly because I respect him so much.”

Michael Strahan saying “Fly Eagles Fly” and waving the Eagles flag 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8KgfiXH6c4 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 9, 2025

Strahan, a defensive end for the Giants for 14 years, likely bonded with Barkley when he played in New York.

Despite that, many Giants fans expressed frustration on X about seeing Strahan, a former New York star, waving a rival team’s flag and rooting for them.

One commenter reshared the Giants video clip and called it “such fraudulent garbage.” The commenter also suggested Strahan “should be booed” whenever he’s at the Giants stadium.

Forgot to mention this is such fraudulent garbage and Strahan should be booed next time he steps into MetLife https://t.co/ERmATVelR5 — Craig Epstein (@CraigEpstein18) February 10, 2025

The Pro Football Hall of Famer previously shared about an early interview he did that he called “garbage” and hoped someone destroyed the footage.

“Strahan was the worst part of #SuperBowlLIX Sunday,” another commenter wrote about his Eagles support on Fox.

However, the commenter acknowledged they were happy to see the former Giant Saquon get a Super Bowl ring.

Very happy for Saquon that he got a title but this from Strahan was the worst part of #SuperBowlLIX Sunday. https://t.co/5FuZGuFOHk — Rocco Aloe (@Rocco__PR) February 10, 2025

Yet another commenter referred to Strahan as a “sell out” for what Giants fans perceived as disrespect and unloyalty to his former team.

Michael brought his daughters to the Super Bowl following emotional Life Interrupted premiere

While Strahan previously admitted his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella Strahan, aren’t into football as much as others, he brought them along to the Super Bowl.

“They’re coming to hang out for the free dinners and stuff [that] I’m going to pay for and a few of the parties,” he said, adding, “They’ll go to the game and whoever wins, they’ll be happy.”

“I’m just happy that they’re here. We’re gonna have some fun, hanging out with the family and enjoy the festivity,” Strahan said, per a People report.

Isabella, below, shared an Instagram carousel post of photos showing herself at the big game.

While she wore a stylish jacket that appeared to be Kansas City Chiefs red, she revealed it was a partnership with Victoria’s Secret for their Pink collection.

Just days before Super Bowl LIX, Strahan, his ex-wife Jean Muggli, and their twin daughters appeared in ABC’s Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight to Beat Cancer.

The primetime special was a one-hour documentary spotlighting Isabella’s medulloblastoma diagnosis, brain surgeries, rehabilitation, and treatments.

The special’s conclusion featured Isabella surprising three other young individuals battling difficult diseases, who said seeing her journey had inspired and meant a lot to them.

Strahan previously admitted it might be tough for him to watch the special due to the emotional nature of revisiting certain painful moments from Isabella’s health journey.

While Life Interrupted aired last Wednesday on ABC, viewers can watch the documentary streaming on Hulu and Disney+.