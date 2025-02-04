Michael Strahan and ex-wife share heartbreaking remarks in Life Interrupted teaser

Michael Strahan and his ex-wife revisited some difficult times for their daughter and family in the upcoming Life Interrupted.

The primetime special, exclusively revealed on Good Morning America, is a documentary spotlighting Isabella Strahan’s medulloblastoma diagnosis and ensuing cancer battle.

Her diagnosis in October 2023 led to her leaving college behind as she underwent surgery to have a brain tumor removed.

Following that, she needed to recover and rehabilitate herself, as she relearned many things she’d done in her everyday life before brain surgery.

She mentions not remembering when she took her first drink after surgery, indicating someone had to “tip water” from a cup into her mouth while she was in bed.

Walking and talking, things she previously did with ease, were also things she needed rehab for.

Michael and his ex-wife shared remarks about their daughter’s ‘tough’ journey

A teaser clip from Life Interrupted features Michael Strahan giving heartfelt remarks about how difficult it was for him as a parent to watch his daughter’s early struggles.

“It’s tough to see someone who is usually energetic, vibrant, just a lovely human, be basically incapacitated,” Strahan said.

“This is a story of my fearless daughter, who’s 19 years old and fought for brain cancer and documented her journey,” he shared during the clip.

In another sneak peek, footage shows his daughter sleeping in a hospital bed, surrounded by flowers and balloons for support and encouragement.

Dr. Ray M. Chu also appears in the clip, mentioning how it’s “amazing how sometimes a simple walk down a hallway or eating a simple bowl of soup can really be big tasks for the day.”

“When she started standing up like she was gonna walk, I realized it’s hard for her to figure out how to put her feet on the ground,” Isabella’s mother, Jean Muggli, commented.

A clip shows an individual helping Isabella stand straight and walk with two metal beam railings on each side of her for extra support.

During an appearance on The View, things became emotional for Strahan, who confessed his former co-star might make him cry while talking about his daughter’s previous health circumstances.

Muggli recalls the ‘worst moment’ for her as a parent

Muggli and Strahan married in 1999 after initially meeting at a spa. Five years later, Muggli gave birth to twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia.

However, the couple chose to divorce several years after the birth of their twins. In July 2006, Strahan and Muggli officially finalized their divorce.

Strahan’s ex-wife appears in various parts of the Life Interrupted documentary, sharing her heartfelt and emotional reactions to her daughter’s diagnosis, along with Isabella’s struggles and triumphs during the fight.

“That was just the worst moment any parent could expect,” Muggli said, teary-eyed, regarding learning of her daughter’s diagnosis.

“She told me at one point, I’ll do whatever I gotta do because I don’t wanna die,” Strahan recalled his daughter telling him.

Muggli also recalls how Isabella is “super loved,” and Strahan mentions that the “love and support” she received “really helped her pull through.”

During a GMA reveal of additional footage from the primetime special, Strahan mentioned that his daughter got to ring the bell this past June for completing chemo.

“And then she did what she needed to do. She returned to school and got away from me,” he joked.

Strahan, Isabella, their family, and others involved in the special hope that the documentary will provide viewers with awareness, encouragement, and inspiration.

In addition to the primetime special, Isabella documented her journey through her official YouTube channel with a series of vlogs. All proceeds from her channel go to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.

Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight to Beat Cancer premieres Wednesday, February 5 at 10/9c on ABC.