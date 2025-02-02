Michael Strahan says he ‘might be in trouble’ after making bold prediction

Michael Strahan is gearing up for a big week, including Good Morning America and the premiere of an emotional primetime special.

The NFL legend spoke about the special Isabella’s Fight, a documentary covering his daughter’s cancer battle, on GMA and The View.

His former co-star, Sara Haines, became teary-eyed while speaking to him about how it must have felt to learn about his daughter’s cancer diagnosis and then watch her battle through it over the past year.

Even Strahan admitted he might start crying on the spot and said he wasn’t sure he’d watch the upcoming documentary due to how tough some of the journey is to revisit.

While that arrives Wednesday, a big part of Strahan’s week will also focus on football.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

At the end of the week, he will be part of Fox NFL Sunday coverage of Super Bowl LIX, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Strahan made a bold prediction during one of his TV appearances

Strahan’s job on Fox is to provide analysis of the players, teams, and games, along with colleagues such as Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, and Rob Gronkowski.

They don’t often give predictions, but with Super Bowl LIX coming soon, it’s been a popular question to ask Gronk and Strahan during their other TV appearances.

Gronk chose Kansas City during an appearance on NBC’s Today, but Strahan’s choice likely surprised some viewers.

While on The View on Friday, Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned the upcoming game and asked Strahan what he was “most looking forward to.”

“Nothing!” he blurted out, adding, “I dislike them both.”

Strahan admitted it was a tough spot for him. He said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was the New York Giants defensive coordinator when Strahan won the Super Bowl.

“But I’m like, ‘You’ve won two already!'” he said regarding the Chiefs back-to-back wins.

“You’re going for the three-peat. Great story. But then you got my guy, Saquon Barkley, on the other end, and Jalen Hurts is a good friend of mine. So I look at them, and I think how incredible their seasons have been,” he said about the Eagles.

Strahan said that Barkley and Hurts are guys who “do the right thing all the time,” adding that he wasn’t saying Kansas City’s stars don’t.

“But I would love to see those two guys win a ring,” he said.

“I’m a Giant. Saying I want the Eagles to win? I might be in trouble,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer joked.

Strahan called it ‘an amazing life’ with multiple careers, including football

Strahan spent the entirety of his NFL career playing as a defensive linebacker for the New York Giants. Once he retired, Canton came calling after a career with numerous accolades and achievements, including that Super Bowl ring.

Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014 for his stellar professional career. The Giants also retired his No. 92, and he was a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

His latest honor was his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame this year for his collegiate career at Texas Southern University. He played for the school from 1989 through 1992 and set a record for career sacks there before joining the NFL.

While on The View, Strahan said he never dreamed he’d be where he is today with his career and life. He admitted that he thought he would have to move into his parent’s basement when he was younger.

“I think for me, it has just been the most amazing life,” he said, mentioning how he’s been able to participate in several careers, including football.

“I’ve always worked hard at everything I’ve done, and now that this life I’ve had [after football] is kind of just like gravy,” he told the stars of The View, adding that he wakes up daily “happy and joyful and appreciative.”