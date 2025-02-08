Michael Strahan recalls his early ‘garbage’ media moment: ‘Hope that footage is burned’

Michael Strahan evolved from a successful football player to a successful television personality.

He now works on ABC’s Good Morning America as an anchor and on Fox NFL Sunday as an analyst, with many viewers regularly seeing him on their screens.

In addition to his TV gigs, he hosts ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid, a rebooted version of the classic game show.

This week, he stepped away from his GMA gig in NYC to participate in Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Despite his football success, the Pro Football Hall of Famer admitted he didn’t believe he would get long-lasting media work.

He recently spoke about an early opportunity involving media that he believed he botched severely.

Strahan remembers his early ‘garbage’ media moment

While in New Orleans, the tables turned on Michael Strahan. Current football star Jameis Winston asked him an interview question with other media members.

Winston, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, mentioned how Strahan has three media jobs and asked him about his “first media opportunity” and how he “took advantage” of it.

Strahan complimented Winston, saying he loved watching him as a player and during his interview moments. The former New York Giants star also said he’d heard some speculation Winston might join the Giants.

He then recalled being a “young cat” while in New York and was asked if he wanted to attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party.

“Who doesn’t when you’re a 20-something-year-old young man?” he asked.

“When I got there, they handed me a microphone and asked me to interview the models. I have never seen the footage. I hope that the footage is burned because I was so nervous that I was gar-bage!” Strahan told Winston, adding, “You would’ve never thought I’d have a career after that.”

He said that somehow, he kept getting more jobs with the media after what he felt was an early opportunity that didn’t go well.

“I’m the only guy on TV that, you know, spits on people when I say the letter ‘S’ with the gap in my teeth, and I can stay employed, so I’ll keep it,” he joked.

Strahan recalled ditching family for football

GMA’s Will Reeve was also in New Orleans and caught up with Strahan to discuss the Super Bowl. The brief interview segment appeared as part of Friday’s GMA episode, which featured other Super Bowl segments.

Strahan won a Super Bowl ring with the Giants 17 years ago, and Reeve asked about his memories of participating in the big game.

Strahan indicated the players go out less often as it gets closer to game day. He said they try to stick to their routines, including watching game films and maybe trying to have some family time.

“By Friday-Saturday, [family is] cut off. Like for me, I was like, ‘I love you. I’ll see you after the game because right now, I’m all about the business. I’ve gotta go to work,’” he said of his big game mentality.

When Reeve asked what Strahan loved most about Super Bowl week, he said he loved seeing people he might only see once a year and the chance to “hopefully see an incredible game.”

Now that his playing days are over, he still enjoys dedicating time to the sport he loves and has turned that into a successful media career.

However, his fans and GMA viewers know that family is first, as spotlighted by the former NFL star taking time away during his daughter Isabella’s brain surgery and cancer battle.

That became the basis of the recent documentary Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer, which premiered earlier this week on ABC and also featured Isabella’s twin sister, Sophia, and Strahan’s ex-wife Jean Muggli.

The documentary, available on-demand at Disney+ and Hulu, will help viewers learn more about Isabella’s courageous fight, her family’s supportive role, and how Isabella has inspired others through her health journey.