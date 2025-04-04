Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan reunite with former GMA co-star

Good Morning America recently featured the return of one of the show’s former longtime stars.

On the Thursday episode, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts welcomed back their former co-star, Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Jennifer appeared on GMA and ABC World News Tonight for 13 years as the ABC News senior medical contributor.

However, she announced her final day last year and received a considerable sendoff as she prepared to focus on her health-related venture.

Over half an hour into Thursday’s episode, Michael previewed several upcoming stories, including a teaser for Jennifer’s segment.

“Also ahead, we’re breaking down life span versus health span, with our old friend, Dr. Jen Ahston. There she is,” he said as GMA showed her on-screen smiling and waving from a different part of the studio.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton returns to GMA and reunites with former co-stars

Later in GMA, Michael stood beside Dr. Jennifer Ashton on set for a segment discussing “simple changes” people can implement to improve their health span.

“Our good friend Dr. Jennifer Ashton has made it her mission. Yes, welcome back, doc, good to see ya,” he said as they side-hugged before discussing health span.

She spoke about how individuals live 20 percent of their lives in an “unhealthy state.” She called health span “an intense area of medical research right now.”

Michael mentioned that Jennifer created an eight-week step-by-step program to help individuals maximize their health span.

She was inspired to create it because she needed a “reset” for her health and wellness after so many years of getting up early for her work with GMA. Michael agreed with that notion.

Jennifer also said curiosity made her want to see what it felt like to live healthier at 55 compared to 35, and as she shared it on social media, others started asking her to put together what she was doing.

She indicated that she partnered with Dr. Korey Rowe to create a fitness, wellness, and nutrition program for others.

“Thank you. It is so great to have you back here,” Michael told Jennifer at the end of the segment as they hugged again.

GMA revealed that individuals can visit Experiment.Joinajenda.com to learn more about Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s eight-week wellness experiment.

After wrapping it up with Jennifer, Michael sent it to Robin Roberts for another segment.

“Oh, we love Jen. Wonderful having her back here,” Robin said from another part of the studio.

Fans expressed their hopes that Dr. Ashton would return to GMA

Michael appeared beside Dr. Jennifer Ashton for an Instagram photo with the caption, “Reunited and it feels so good.” Many fans dropped by the comment section, expressing sentiments about her return and missing her on GMA.

“Hopefully she will return permanently. I miss seeing her medical reports and hearing her insights,” a fan wrote.

Others wrote, “Miss her on TV!” and “She is really missed.”

“Nice to see her return,” a fan commented, and another wrote, “Welcome back to Time[s] Square.”

As mentioned, GMA bid farewell to Dr. Jennifer Ashton last year as she announced she’d leave to devote more time to Ajenda, her women’s wellness company.

The former GMA and ABC World News Tonight star is married to Boston Red Sox chairman and television producer Tom Werner. She has two children from her previous marriage to the late Robert Ashton Jr., a thoracic and cardiac surgeon.

In addition to appearing on GMA to discuss her new wellness experiment, she also appeared on NBC’s rival morning show, Today.