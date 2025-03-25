Michael Strahan appears in behind-the-scenes footage amid GMA absence

Michael Strahan has a busy career as a television personality, but he seems to love every moment of his various jobs.

During the professional football season, fans saw him appearing as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday.

While that ended with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, Michael still has two other prominent TV gigs: ABC’s Good Morning America and The $100,000 Pyramid.

In recent weeks, he’s been missing from GMA, where he has appeared as a co-anchor with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

He’s been a key part of the show since joining the team in 2016, following his stint as Kelly Ripa’s co-host.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Recent footage shows Michael having fun behind the scenes while filming for another job during his absence from GMA.

Strahan appears in behind-the-scenes show footage

Amid Michael’s GMA absence, several The $100,000 Pyramid videos popped up on his social media.

One video, set to Earth, Wind & Fire’s Let’s Groove, has Michael looking dapper in a suit and showing some fancy footwork on a break from filming The $100,000 Pyramid.

Additional footage shows him enjoying the moment as he dances near crew members or down a hall and through a curtain onto the set.

“Boogied my way through @pyramidabc 💪🏾 Catch a new episode tonight at 10/9C on @abc and stream on @hulu. @smacentertainment @michaelstrahanbrand @conschwartz 🕺🏾,” he captioned his Instagram video.

Even throughout that fun behind-the-scenes footage, he’s still in preparation mode, intently studying sheets of information, likely for the ABC game show.

In 2016, Michael began hosting the revived Pyramid. The show’s popularity has carried it through eight seasons, as ABC currently airs Season 8 episodes on Sunday evenings.

In another Instagram clip, the game show host commented that his favorite aspect of hosting is seeing people’s expressions when they win “life-changing money.”

Strahan’s GMA absence arrives during tense times

While Michael’s co-stars have appeared on recent Good Morning America episodes, replacements have filled in for him, including Rebecca Jarvis in Strahan’s seat.

Last week, Robin missed several GMA episodes but appeared in live televised segments from Miami, Florida, as she covered the Unrivaled basketball league.

George has been away for several episodes this week as Robin, Rebecca, and Whit Johnson appeared as anchors.

Michael’s absence has been much more extended than that of either co-star. It arrives amid ABC News shutting down rumors about Robin and George’s “chilly” relationship at GMA.

In addition, GMA and GMA3 went through a major shakeup, with dozens of staffers affected by layoffs and news that the production units of the two shows will merge.

That also brought rumors that individuals behind the scenes at the shows were furious at Michael, Robin, and George for getting such huge salaries.

The shows are reportedly working to improve ratings, as news and informational content seems to be consumed more on the internet, including social media and streaming platforms.

Michael’s GMA co-stars didn’t announce any specific reason for his absence from the show. However, he most likely enjoyed some vacation time with family while his twin daughters were home from college for spring break.

It’s unclear when he might return to the GMA desk, but many viewers probably hope to see one of their favorite faces soon.