Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan receive backlash amid GMA layoffs

A shakeup affected many people at Good Morning America and GMA3, and George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and Michael Strahan have some individuals furious at them for what occurred.

The latest rumors arrived after a report hit last week that ABC News would lay off dozens of staffers from GMA and GMA3.

The same report revealed that ABC’s two programs would merge into one production unit.

ABC News is reportedly looking to improve overall numbers as traditional television is declining, and online media has become the norm for individuals to view content.

There was no mention that Robin, Michael, or George were affected by the recent layoffs or changes beyond losing personnel who assisted with making the show happen.

However, an insider claims that many people are upset with the trio of GMA anchors because of their salaries.

An insider revealed there’s ‘a lot of resentment’ towards GMA stars

According to The U.S. Sun, an inside source claims that individuals are angry with Robin, Michael, and George for their hefty salaries at ABC News’ GMA.

“There is a lot of resentment that all these employees are losing their jobs making $100,000 or $150,000 a year, but Robin is making $20 million, Michael is making $17 million, and George, who gets sued for $15 million, still gets his $18 million salary,” the insider said, adding, “People think it’s just not fair.”

ABC settled a lawsuit in 2024 with then President-elect Donald Trump over remarks George made on the air claiming Trump was found liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

However, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. According to NPR, ABC settled their lawsuit for $15 million.

“The people at the bottom are getting hit the worst, it might seem illogical but people think maybe the big talent should take the pay cut instead,” The U.S. Sun’s inside source shared.

Robin and Michael’s former co-stars were also blamed for ruining GMA3

In another bout of rumors, former ABC News co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes received backlash for ruining GMA3. The duo co-hosted the program for several years, following versions of the show with Michael and Sara Haines as co-hosts.

According to another insider, ABC has been unable to find a co-hosting duo for GMA3 that matches Amy and T.J.’s charisma.

“Amy and T.J. got let go for being selfish two years ago, and now the rest of us are being fired in the fallout,” the insider said, adding, “They’ve ruined it for everyone else, and now the whole staff is gone.”

Beginning in March 2020, Amy hosted Pandemic: What You Need to Know on ABC, with Dr. Jennifer Ashton also part of the afternoon program. T.J. became Amy’s co-anchor in September 2020.

While Amy and T.J. were popular with viewers, drama hit the couple and the network when a media outlet revealed their private relationship. At the time, some deemed it was an extra-marital affair.

ABC News temporarily placed Amy and T.J. on leave in early December 2022. By January 2023, it was announced that they were officially departing ABC News.

The couple currently hosts their Amy and T.J. podcast on iHeartRadio, discussing various topics, including their former employer and colleagues. DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim host the latest edition of GMA3.