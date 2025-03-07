Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes blamed for ‘ruining’ GMA3 and causing ‘nightmare’ layoffs

Criticism has landed on former Good Morning America and GMA3 co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes for ruining the show they once co-hosted.

On Wednesday, Monsters and Critics reported on the announcement that ABC News Group would merge the programs into one production unit and that GMA layoffs would arrive for staffers in the shakeup.

As the Walt Disney Co. and ABC News layoffs have arrived, sources suggest that Robach and Holmes caused the issues with GMA3.

They co-hosted the afternoon program in 2020, with Robach initially hosting Pandemic: What You Need to Know.

Holmes joined Robach as a co-anchor that September, and ABC News rebranded the GMA3 logo to connect it more with Good Morning America.

But the network ultimately took the duo off the air after a media outlet exposed their private relationship, which some deemed as a scandalous extramarital affair at the time due to both having marriages.

“Staff blamed Amy and T.J. for being selfish and ruining the show, essentially, when they were let go,” an insider said.

An inside source claimed ABC News has been unable to find replacements as co-hosts with “quite the same level of charisma” as Robach and Holmes.

“Amy and T.J. got let go for being selfish two years ago, and now the rest of us are being fired in the fallout,” the insider said, per The U.S. Sun.

The duo continued co-hosting for over two years, but news of their romance caused the network to take them off the air in December 2022. A month later, news arrived that they would depart the network.

They’ve since been releasing weekly and multi-weekly episodes of Amy & T.J., the podcast they launched via iHeartRadio. Some episodes have focused on discussing their former employer, their now-public relationship, and the aftermath of their job losses.

ABC News reveals GMA3 outperformed NBC

According to an ABC News press release, GMA3 performed strongly, defeating NBC for total viewers. The report indicated this is the third straight season GMA3 outperformed NBC programming.

DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim co-host the current version of the show, presenting various information, news stories, interviews, and performances.

Dr Jennifer Ashton previously co-hosted with them, as the trio replaced Robach and Holmes, but Ashton departed GMA programs in June 2024 to focus on her women’s health company, Ajenda.

Before Robach and Holmes co-hosted, viewers saw GMA3 with other combinations of co-hosts and different show names.

They included GMA3: Strahan & Sara, co-hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, and Strahan, Sara & Keke with Keke Palmer as the third co-host.

Robach and Holmes released a new podcast on March 6 but have not commented on the ABC News shakeup and layoffs.