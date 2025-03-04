Michael Strahan surprises Jimmy Fallon with gift during record-breaking appearance

Michael Strahan set the record for most sacks in an NFL season in 2001. Now, years removed from his professional football career, he’s setting different records.

He celebrated his record-breaking appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by giving his friend a classy gift.

Michael’s record 21st visit to the show as a guest was a fitting occasion for him to present Jimmy with a unique jacket.

“I decided to give you a custom jacket with a custom lining to commemorate the 21st appearance,” he told the Tonight Show host as he handed him a box.

“Dude, you are the best! Are you kidding me?” Jimmy said, holding up the jacket.

The jacket’s interior lining featured a collage of photos of all of Michael’s previous appearances on the show.

Michael is still competing for records after football

After checking out the gift, Jimmy put on the jacket with Michael’s assistance. As Jimmy buttoned it up, Michael tore off the tag, which was still hanging from the front.

“You’re lookin’ good, man!” Michael told him as Jimmy received applause and cheers.

“Lookin’ sharp right here, come on!” the host yelled as he revealed some of the interior lining, getting more cheers.

Michael joked there were pants to go with it, but they wouldn’t put them on during the Tonight Show.

“I appreciate it. That’s why we’re friends,” Jimmy said.

According to Bloomberg, Michael launched the Michael Strahan Design Lab last week, allowing men to order tailored and personalized suits.

Jimmy said he’ll wear the jacket “with pride” whenever Michael appears on the show.

Jimmy and Michael also drank real champagne after a “cheers” to celebrate the milestone.

During Michael’s 20th appearance, Jimmy gifted him a plaque and a Studio 6B ID badge so he’d have no problems getting into the building for future appearances.

Last night’s 21st appearance moved Michael into second place for late-show appearances. According to Latenighter, John Oliver appeared for his 20th time several weeks ago on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Michael still has a ways to go to set the all-time record for late-show appearances. That goes to actor Anthony Anderson, who has made an impressive 63 appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, including celebrity guest appearances, guest hosting, and guest co-hosting.

Michael also ‘auditioned’ for the iconic role he wants

Last week, Michael’s Good Morning America interview with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy included a discussion of who would take over the role of James Bond now that Amazon owns the rights to the franchise and actor Daniel Craig has retired from the role.

Michael told Jassy he was interested and “available” for the role. Jimmy mentioned the interview on The Tonight Show and said he was intrigued by it because he could see Michael in it.

He asked him to deliver the character’s famous line to the camera.

“Bond. Black Bond,” Strahan said, looking serious as Jimmy and audience members laughed.

“Take a chance. Go outside the box,” Michael said after his audition.

While he seems interested in the iconic 007 role, some believe he may already have enough jobs.

In addition to his brand and SMAC Entertainment company, his GMA and Fox NFL Sunday TV gigs, Michael hosts The $100,000 Pyramid, which returns to ABC on March 9.